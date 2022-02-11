Montana International Choral Festival reschedules for 2023

The Montana International Choral Festival in Missoula has rescheduled from this coming July to July 19-22, 2023.

The nonprofit’s board voted to hold off a year “due to the uncertainty of COVID and the lack of visa availability for our visiting international choirs,” according to a news release sent on Friday.

The new dates will include 10-15 world-class choirs from its previous 11 festivals. The festival, which will mark its 35th anniversary, is typically held every three years and depends on hosts for the singers, both for housing and meals, and volunteers to produce its many events.

The 2023 dates will include choral concerts and social events that typically draw thousands — expect an Out to Lunch preview concert, a downtown “choir crawl,” performances at Bonner Park, plus afternoon and evening concerts and a finale with the “parade of nations” on the University of Montana Oval.

The festival is seeking host families for international singers, in addition to volunteers to help produce the events and provide meals. Applications to get involved are available at choralfestival.org.

