Despite a huge surge in demand all across the state due to an ongoing affordable housing crisis, the state government of Montana currently does not provide any funding to nonprofit homelessness service providers like the Poverello Center in Missoula, according to executive director Jill Bonny.

"Not that I'm aware of, no, they don't," she told the Legislature's House Human Services Committee on Wednesday. "Unless you know something I don't."

That’s why Bonny was in Helena on Wednesday to advocate for passage of House Bill 380, which would establish a $1 million-per-year grant program to support homelessness services providers to increase shelter capacity. The money would come from the state general fund and would be administered by the Department of Public Health and Human Services and would be awarded on a competitive basis.

“With the increase in housing costs and the decrease in the availability of housing, we’re seeing a higher number of people seeking shelter,” she explained. “We’ve also seen a 45% increase in individuals over 62 and the Poverello Center has seen almost (double the amount of) people needing shelter.”

For example, the Johnson Street Winter Shelter served 120 people on Wednesday night, which is not unusual. Staffers were busy Thursday afternoon washing all the bedding for that many people. They’ve had over 100 guests every night for three months.

“We are serving almost twice as many people as we were last winter across all of our programs,” said Stephanie Dolan, the director of development for the Poverello Center. “There’s a lot more people unhoused, hungry and struggling this year.”

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gregory Frazer, a Republican who represents parts of Deer Lodge and Anaconda.

“I know that my community can definitely use the help,” Frazer said. “And a lot of folks that are in this committee, a lot of folks in their communities could benefit from this as well.”

The bill is supported by the American Indian Caucus in the Legislature, according to Lance Fourstar, a staffer with the caucus.

“HB 380 helps support our urban tribal members who find themselves in circumstances of homelessness,” he said.

Chris Kreger, the executive director of the Samaritan House in Kalispell, said they serve 90-105 homeless individuals every night, and it gets up to 138 on the coldest nights.

“We have difficulty trying to fund it,” he said. “Demand is at an all-time high and there is one cause for all the cases we serve. And that’s the scarcity of housing. It’s not a mystery in the Flathead. There’s not enough housing of any sort."

He said they're just trying to help Kalispell-area residents.

"75% of the clients we serve have been in the area for about five years, so they’re local folks down on their luck looking to try to find housing that fits their scenarios," Kreger concluded.

Bonny said that the Poverello Center provides transitional housing to over 50 veterans a year along with 300 meals every day to community members. Because the food is donated by local grocery stores, it keeps two tons of food out of the landfill every year.

“We’ve gotten 120 veterans housed since 2019,” Bonny said. “That’s really due to case-management services. With funding like this bill would give us, we would be able to make numbers like that and get people into housing.”

Bonny said that this is the first time she can recall that a bill has been introduced that would provide state funding to homelessness service providers in Montana. She said going to testify in the Legislature has been a good opportunity to educate state lawmakers about the severity of the crisis.

“More and more shelters are popping up around the state every year,” she said.

Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, a Republican from Great Falls, wanted to know if the funding from the bill could “solve the problem” of a tent city in a parking lot in Great Falls.

A staffer for the Montana health department responded by saying that shelters provide more centralized services, so this grant funding would be more efficient in helping people because it would provide funding to shelters rather than ad hoc camps.

An administrator with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said that of the four programs to support homeless services currently run by the state, two are funded with federal pandemic-aid funds that are set to expire.

The committee took no action on the bill on Wednesday, although Frazer said he’s considering adding an amendment that would sunset the funding after perhaps eight years.