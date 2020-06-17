Montana LGBT groups send rainbow masks worldwide

What started out as a Missoula-based community project for three Montana LGBT groups quickly turned into an international undertaking, when orders for hand-sewn rainbow masks started being placed around the world.
The project — part of an initiative among Western Montana’s LGBT Community Center (The Center), the Montana Two Spirit Society (a Native American LGBT organization), and the Gay Health Task Force — donates hand-sewn masks displaying the colorful emblem of the rainbow for LGBT pride. All the masks are made by local Montanans.
The three groups came together after Andy Nelson, coordinator of The Center, and David Herrera, director of the Gay Health Task Force, were brainstorming ways they could help out the Missoula community during the coronavirus pandemic. Herrera had recently read an article about two men giving out free rainbow masks to people in Poland, and the men were inspired.
“We kind of thought to ourselves, ‘If they can do it in Poland, we can do it here,’” Nelson said. “And it's perfect, because not only can you promote and spread your pride during Pride month (in June), but you can really practice good safety.”
As community awareness of the project grew in size, mask orders did as well. Orders have been placed from Brazil to Canada to Australia to Mexico, and the initiative has produced more than 1,000 masks so far. Demand did not seem to be slowing down.
Nelson reached out to Arielle Nachtigal, his friend and Missoula resident, who he knew had been sewing masks in her free time. Herrera roped in the Montana Two Spirit Society and members Steven Barrios of the Blackfeet tribe and Rocky Peterson, a seamstress on the reservation.
Barrios, Peterson and Nachtigal got to work right away to keep up with all the orders.
“Andy really wanted to preserve the rainbow stripe,” Nachtigal said. “So I got to rework my design of masks so (the rainbow) is very clear.”
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” she continued. “Seeing people wearing the masks around town and sharing the pride.”
Peterson has set up what she jokingly calls a ‘family sweatshop’ in her house to keep up with the orders.
“I have my little mama going full speed, two sewing machines going, my little workers ironing,” Peterson said. “It’s a great family project.”
The project is partially funded by donations and grants, but the seamstresses have purchased much of their own materials. Both the women have had to search for cloth outside of Missoula due to shortages in local stores. Peterson sources hers in Washington and Nachtigal has found luck in Great Falls and Butte.
For its organizers, the project melds many passions.
“I love the rainbow stripe,” Peterson said. “I love the pride. But more importantly, I love the safety, and I love being able to give back to my people.”
