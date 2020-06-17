Montana LGBT groups send rainbow masks worldwide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What started out as a Missoula-based community project for three Montana LGBT groups quickly turned into an international undertaking, when orders for hand-sewn rainbow masks started being placed around the world.

The project — part of an initiative among Western Montana’s LGBT Community Center (The Center), the Montana Two Spirit Society (a Native American LGBT organization), and the Gay Health Task Force — donates hand-sewn masks displaying the colorful emblem of the rainbow for LGBT pride. All the masks are made by local Montanans.

The three groups came together after Andy Nelson, coordinator of The Center, and David Herrera, director of the Gay Health Task Force, were brainstorming ways they could help out the Missoula community during the coronavirus pandemic. Herrera had recently read an article about two men giving out free rainbow masks to people in Poland, and the men were inspired.

“We kind of thought to ourselves, ‘If they can do it in Poland, we can do it here,’” Nelson said. “And it's perfect, because not only can you promote and spread your pride during Pride month (in June), but you can really practice good safety.”