Montana LGBTQ community: High court decision a win; still work to be done

Activists for gay, lesbian and transgender rights in Montana hailed Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision that a civil rights law protects LGBTQ people from job discrimination, saying it sets the precedent for a unified nondiscrimination policy in Montana.

Garrett Lankford, program director at the Montana Human Rights Network, called the moment a big win for the state's LGBTQ community.

“We were one of the states where you could lose your job for just being who you are and speaking your truth,” Lankford said. “We can take a brief moment to celebrate now.”

The most important impact of the decision, Lankford said, is the unification of nondiscrimination laws in Montana. Where there once was a patchwork of protection in some cities and none in rural areas, an expansive legal precedent now protects the LGBTQ community across the state.

There are currently no sweeping protections in Montana that bar discrimination on the basis of sexual or gender identity. In 2010, Missoula became the first city to adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance; similar ordinances protecting LGBTQ employees at the local level followed in Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Whitefish. In 2014, a proposed Billings nondiscrimination ordinance failed by a single vote; in February, a new attempt to pass an NDO in Billings failed on a 7-4 vote.