Montana-made docs at Big Sky

Montana-made films are represented in the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival this year, with stories about aging, marriage and an oddball political campaign.
These are a few available on demand for the whole festival, through Feb. 28, including an entire “Made in Montana” block.
Go to bigskyfilmfest.org and see the “How to Fest” video for more information on how it all works.
‘Life in the Slow Lane’
Director: Kelly Bouma
Producer: Kelly Bouma, Mike Steinberg
2020, USA — 17 min.
Live filmmaker Q&A: Sunday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. MST.
The themes of director Kelly Bouma’s “Life in the Slow Lane” became even more relevant during the making of the film.
A portrait of Lois Chinadle, the movie gives a first-person look at the isolation that seniors face in contemporary life. That feeling is leavened by the camaraderie she finds at the Missoula Senior Center and, later through league bowling at Westside Lanes.
Bouma won the IF/Then Shorts American West Pitch from Tribeca Film Institute at Big Sky last year, which included funding and mentoring. Partway through the production, the coronavirus struck, adding another layer of difficulty to the project and more universality to the story. Viewers meet Lois during the spring lockdown in Montana. An independently minded 83-year-old, she’s stuck at home, peering out her window.
A native of Glasgow, raised in Great Falls, she’d moved to Missoula three years prior and was struck by two things: People don’t want to talk to their neighbors, and that she was poor. Cut to the Senior Center, where she found both meals and community. Then to Westside Lanes, where the experienced lane jockey is rolling strikes, cracking jokes and exchanging handshakes. Chinadle is unfailingly and joyfully upfront with her opinions. She talks about moving to town (“hated it at first”), aging (“getting old sucks”), social distancing (“you’re around people, but you’re alone”), the cost of living (“butter has taken a terrible jump”) and more.
The warm tone of the movie acknowledges what’s missing in the moment without sounding defeated, fitting for a subject who’s blunt but spirited.
Many Missoula filmmakers helped Bouma bring this project to life. The cinematographer/co-producer Mike Steinberg, who’s made films with Bouma before, provides fabulous visuals. (We see not only Lois’ daily life and sights around town, but peer into something more personal, as when Lois gets her make-up and wig ready to go the lanes). The artful editing comes from Marshall Granger, a Roxy Theater alum and filmmaker. The score includes a Yo La Tengo classic, plus some vintage local flavor (“Blackfoot Boogie” by Tiny Stokes, which name-checks Great Falls, and more) courtesy of Lost Sounds Montana, an archival music project.
‘Bitterroot’
Director: Adam Meeks
Producer: Adam Meeks
2020, USA — 15 min.
Live filmmaker Q&A: Sunday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. MST.
The director interviews his parents about their marriage and connection to the Bitterroot, where they lived for several decades. The cinematography captures the valley in both its extreme moods — intimidatingly desolate and paradise-like, in contemporary shots and in photographs by his father, Raymond Meeks. The interviews are starkly candid discussions about relationships — how they’re formed, maintained and damaged — that are artfully interspersed with scenes from the area. Faith, photography, memory and tragedy all play a role in the story, which is vast amount of ground for only 15 minutes.
‘The Orange Candidate’
Director: Ryan Weibush
Producer: Stark County Films
2020, USA — 8 min.
Revisit a quirky turn of events in rural Montana that may have passed under the radar at the time in “The Orange Candidate.”
In this short, made during the 2016 election campaign, a dark-horse celebrity candidate inserts himself into local politics, running for mayor in Chester, Montana, located on the Hi-Line between Shelby and Havre. Incumbent Noel Watson, who’s not used to having competition, is not exactly threatened. It’s unclear, he says, whether a puppet of Chester the Cheetah, mascot for Cheetos, can legally hold office. Nevertheless, the puppet and his handlers arrive in a logo-clad bus with slogans (“It’s snack time in America,” etc.) and local residents are enlisted to appear in a TV commercial.
The Hi-Line shots, courtesy of western Montana filmmaker Kier Atherton, add some scenic context. The residents interviewed on camera are good-natured about the goofy commercial stunt. It's a funny diversion from real politics, after all, and seems even more welcome now.