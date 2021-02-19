Montana-made docs at Big Sky

A native of Glasgow, raised in Great Falls, she’d moved to Missoula three years prior and was struck by two things: People don’t want to talk to their neighbors, and that she was poor. Cut to the Senior Center, where she found both meals and community. Then to Westside Lanes, where the experienced lane jockey is rolling strikes, cracking jokes and exchanging handshakes. Chinadle is unfailingly and joyfully upfront with her opinions. She talks about moving to town (“hated it at first”), aging (“getting old sucks”), social distancing (“you’re around people, but you’re alone”), the cost of living (“butter has taken a terrible jump”) and more.