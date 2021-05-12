Montana man convicted of consensual gay sex will not have to register as a sex offender

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a former Missoula man convicted of having gay sex would not have to register as a sex offender.

Randall Menges, 45, was convicted of having gay sex in Idaho in 1994 after he had consensual sex with two 16-year-old boys. Menges was 18 at the time.

He was convicted under Idaho's Crimes Against Nature law, which bans anal and oral sex between consenting adults, according to the lawsuit initially filed by Menges in December 2020.

In its Tuesday ruling, the federal court stated Menges’ requirement to register is unconstitutional and that someone who is having consensual sexual contact with someone of the same sex does not pose a threat to public safety.

After serving seven years in prison and being released on probation for the remainder of his sentence, Menges, who now lives in Butte, was required to register as a sex offender in Idaho. When he moved to Montana in the mid-2000s, the requirement to register followed him across state lines, according to court documents.

Menges said it should have not required a lawsuit to find the registry requirement unconstitutional, but that he’s happy it’s over.

“I’m grateful to the court for putting an end to my nightmare,” Menges said.

