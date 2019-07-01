One man from Montana was killed early Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Graves Creek Road, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The man, 34, has not yet been identified by authorities.
The man was driving southbound on Graves Creek Road when he lost control and entered into a skid, Sgt. Sean Finley said.
The vehicle rotated 180 degrees and went off the left side of the road, where it rolled down a small embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on all four wheels, Finley said. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Trooper Wes Whitlatch was dispatched to the area about a half-mile up Graves Creek Road from U.S. Highway 12 around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, Finley said.
This story will be updated.