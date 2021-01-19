Montana Meth Project releases new prevention video for educators teaching during a pandemic

In the video, Crockett goes over what meth is made of, discussing the dangers of common household ingredients you’d find in the drug. He conducts an experiment showing the volatile reaction that occurs between sodium metal (similar to lithium, a common ingredient in meth) and water.

“Now let’s imagine how harmful meth must be for people,” he says, as the sodium metal bubbles and smokes in the water.

The video covers the short- and long-term effects of the drug to both the brain and the body, going over its changes to the brain’s chemical makeup, how it affects behavior and how it can cause psychosis, including delusions and paranoia.

There are also interviews with real-life teens recovering from meth use, which Crockett said can often have the biggest impact on students.

“Anytime there’s real-life stories about people who are in recovery that look like the teens who we’re teaching, I think that’s more real to them than me, for example, saying, ‘You shouldn’t do this,’” Crockett said.

While some of the images and stories in the video are disturbing, Crockett said it’s the reality of what meth use and addiction looks like.