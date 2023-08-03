In January, University of Montana economist Patrick Barkey went on a statewide tour and told audiences that he and others in his field believed Montana was likely headed for a recession in 2023. Economists all over the U.S. and the world were predicting an eventual recession at the time as the Federal Reserve kept raising interest rates — making borrowing money and doing business in general more expensive — to try to stave off inflation.

Roughly six months later, Barkey is on another seven-city tour of Montana to present some data on why many economic forecasts got it wrong. He stopped in Missoula on Thursday for the last stop in the Bureau of Business and Economic Research’s mid-year economic update. Barkey is the director of the Bureau.

“Winston Churchill once described Russia as a riddle, wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma,” Barkey told a crowd. “Now, the mid-year economy is not quite that mysterious, but there are some definitely puzzling things going on in the economy. Most of us don’t care because it’s been good news. By and large, the recession has largely disappeared. The thought that the economy would be in recession now is being revised as we speak.”

The economies of both Montana and the U.S. overall have had a pretty impressive decline in inflation through 2023, he said.

“Not prices, inflation,” he said. “Which is welcome. But one of the prime forces that has been fueling inflation has shown no sign of letting up and that is the pressure from labor markets. We still have very low unemployment rates and we still have a lot of upward pressure on wages.”

Meanwhile, he said, some pieces of the national economy that had their own mini-recession are already recovering.

“And I would put housing and homebuilding in that category,” he said. “Certainly not surging, but it has adjusted to interest rates between 5-6% that are now increasingly normal.”

Montana’s economy has its mysteries as well, he said.

“One of the underreported news events in the state economy is the fact that in the first quarter of 2023, Montana quietly surged almost to the head of the pack among 50 states in terms of economic growth,” Barkey explained. “We came into 2023 with very strong personal income growth here in the state. There are a few states with more, but many, many states not growing as fast as we are.”

However, Barkey said across all categories, revenues to the state’s coffers slowed down dramatically in 2023. From metal mines taxes to retail telecommunications excise taxes, there are about 60 different categories the Montana Department of Revenue lists as a revenue source.

“And yet with all that good news (from 2022), someone just took a bucket of cold water and threw it at all the tax collectors in Helena,” he said. “Because all that go-go growth in revenue went ‘poof.’ We went from almost 30% growth in general fund revenue in fiscal ’22 to almost no growth in revenue in fiscal ’23 that just ended June 30.”

But Barkey noted that there will be a lot more revenue coming from one category, property taxes, in the near future. Residential property values increased by a median value of 45% statewide during the last reappraisal cycle. In Missoula County, that number was 37%, and Granite County saw the highest rise at 67%. Overall, 27 of the state’s 56 counties saw the median home value jump more than 40% and only 11 saw single-digit increases.

“These are big, big increases in property valuations by DOR,” Barkey said.

But, he said, the actual increase in the amount of property taxes paid by residential property owners in every county is significantly less than the median increase in property valuation. It’s complicated, he said, but there are limitations on how much local governments can levy.

“Those are still pretty big numbers for taxes,” Barkey said of the median increase in estimated property taxes to be paid. “We have more classes for property in Montana than other states by far. You have to compute it for all classes — commercial, utility, you name it. So there’s lots of moving parts.”

All in all, Barkey said, even though Montana and the nation have avoided a recession so far, there are still things to keep an eye on.

Total wages paid out to workers closed out 2022 lower than the end of 2021, even in high-performing counties like Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead. Most industries saw negative growth, with the exception of tourism and construction. And Barkey said that rising interest rates, continuing inflation, high housing prices and falling global commodity prices are threats to economic growth.

Todd O’Hair, the president and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, also gave the crowd an update on the 2023 Legislative Session and what to expect at the next session in early 2025.

“Prior to this session, the first $100,000 of business equipment was exempt from taxation,” he explained. “After the session concluded, it’s a million dollars. I’ll be honest with you, we’d like to see that tax completely eliminated. But that million dollar exemption is really important for small to medium-sized businesses.”

O’Hair said his organization was at odds with a few members of the GOP super-majority this past session over Tax Increment Financing. One bill, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would have completely overhauled TIF in Montana. The bill ultimately failed to get enough support, but O’Hair said something similar could come back in 2025.

“There is a tremendous amount of frustration around Tax Increment Financing districts,” he said. “And we think TIF districts are an important economic development tool for communities. It’s something that we need to preserve. It’s one of the few tools the community has in order to address some of the problem areas in their community.”

O’Hair said local governments need to find a way to alleviate some of the concerns around the program, which essentially gives a tax break to developers who invest in blighted areas.

“It’s also an important tool for infrastructure, which again is one of our priorities,” O’Hair said. “If we don’t figure out a way to take some of the heat out of tax increment finance districts, I’m going to tell you right now this Legislature will take it away from us so it’s incumbent on us as business leaders to find solutions.”