Montana Model UN announces high school winners

More than 250 students from 12 Montana and Idaho high schools participated in the 57th annual Montana Model United Nations Conference, hosted in November at the University of Montana.

UM Provost Pardis Mahdavi welcomed students and their advisers to campus and shared her own personal experiences growing up in Iran. Joanna Shelton, a UM economics faculty affiliate and nonresident senior associate in economics for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gave a keynote speech titled “Global Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

The top five high school seniors were Melina LaPlante, Eden Maxwell and Ashley Kim of Hellgate High School in Missoula, as well as Aiden Rohn and Eddie Chisholm of Columbia Falls High School in Columbia Falls.

Each will be offered a $1,000 scholarship to attend UM.

Schools also won awards at the conclusion of the conference. Participating schools were divided into small and large delegations based on the number of students attending and were judged on the overall preparedness, participation and excellence of their delegates.

The three school award categories include Outstanding School for the top 10%, Distinguished School for the top 20% and Honorable School for the top 30%.

The small-delegation school winner was Bozeman High School, advised by Jason Nagel and Amy Wallner-Drake. The large delegation winner was Hellgate High School in Missoula, advised by Courtney Christopher and Jeff Waniata.

Fritz Bieler, the school adviser from Jefferson High School in Boulder, celebrated his 30th anniversary as a Model UN adviser. He was awarded a plaque celebrating his achievement and commitment to Montana Model United Nations.

The top 20% of teams representing countries and students who attended the conference also received awards, as did UM students who planned and staffed the conference.

A full list of all winners can be found at hs.umt.edu/mun.