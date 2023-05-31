Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bureau of Land Management has allocated $26.9 million to perform habitat restoration work across three swaths of Montana as part of the Biden administration's broader multibillion-dollar nationwide conservation spending campaign.

In Montana, BLM will spend $9.54 million on the Blackfoot-Clark Fork landscape, $6.76 million on the Hi-Line Sagebrush Anchor and $9.98 million on the Missouri Headwaters landscape. That money and work is part of a total $161 million spread across 21 BLM landscape projects in 11 Western states. The agency manages more than 245 million acres of public lands across 12 western states.

In the Wednesday announcement, BLM officials called the use of Inflation Reduction Act funds a "once in a lifetime" investment. The BLM has already spent about $40 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on ecosystem restoration. The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees BLM, is spending more than $2 billion on land and water conservation under the America the Beautiful initiative.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a statement Wednesday that "The pressures on our public lands — from invasive species, unprecedented wildfires, drought and increasing use — are being exacerbated by the climate crisis, degrading landscapes and impacting public uses. If we are going to ensure America’s public lands are available to everyone, we must invest in their health."

Sonya Germann, the BLM's Montana/Dakotas director, said Wednesday that the money "will allow us to work with a variety of important partners to conduct major restoration efforts on three large landscapes we know are important to the residents of the Treasure State." BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning, who is from Missoula, said that "We’re thrilled to be able to put people to work to benefit wildlife habitat, clean water and the overall health and productivity of our public lands."

In an interview with the Missoulian last June, Stone-Manning said that the BLM received $28 million for ecosystem restoration in 2022 — part of $900 million the Department of the Interior allocated for restoration that year. In Montana, that spending included things like a $30,000 invasive weed project near Virginia City and a $500,000 restoration project at the defunct Zortman-Landusky mine site.

The BLM stated that the 21 landscape-scale projects announced Wednesday were selected "based on ecological need as well as importance to communities. These areas hold significant potential for additional cross-boundary partnerships and investments from sister federal agencies, state, Tribal and local governments, private landowners and partner groups, which could increase the scope and scale of restoration work."

According to the Montana/Dakotas State Office, the Blackfoot-Clark Fork Landscape around Missoula includes "forest watersheds, lands with associated treaty rights and aboriginal connections, and places for outdoor recreation come together where these two storied rivers merge." The agency stated that federally protected species such as bull trout, grizzly bear and Canada lynx "have all felt effects of former industrial logging and the growing pressures of climate change." The agency plans to perform restoration work in young and medium-age forests, including decommissioning roads leftover from logging and repairing perennial streams.

Along the Hi-Line, the agency aims to enhance "some of the largest intact grasslands left in North America." The short-grass prairie of the so-called Hi-Line Sagebrush Anchor supports at-risk birds including greater sage grouse, according to the state office. The landscape is also important winter and migratory habitat for elk, and it's popular for recreation including hunting, fishing and wildlife watching. Amid sustained drought conditions, the agency aims to "improve mesic and woody draw habitats; increase native plant diversity and remove encroaching conifers and anthropogenic features that threaten sage-grouse survival."

The third Montana landscape targeted with funding sits between the other two landscapes and two national parks: the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem around Yellowstone National Park and the Crown of the Continent around Glacier National Park. The Missouri Headwaters Landscape "encompasses high-elevation mountain ranges, expansive sage-steppe and large, productive valleys that serve as a stronghold for wildlife that have disappeared from much of their historic range," according to the state office. Such wildlife includes grizzly bear, westslope cutthroat trout, arctic grayling, pronghorn, greater sage grouse and whitebark pine. The state office noted that the landscape is marked by sagebrush grasslands across a mixture of public land and multi-generational ranches, and that the landscape supports a "vital" recreation economy.