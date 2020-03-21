Montana nurses to Bullock: Impose shelter-in-place order

Ravalli County announced its first case of COVID-19, as the Montana Nurses Association called on Gov. Steve Bullock to order state residents to shelter in place.
The Ravalli County patient was identified as a 19-year-old woman who had contracted the virus through international travel. Dixie Dies, the Ravalli County Coronavirus Incident Management Team’s spokesperson, told the Missoulian on Saturday that the woman and her close contacts were isolated at home.
This latest case came on top of 22 previous cases reported in Montana — five in Yellowstone County, four each in Gallatin and Missoula, three in Lewis and Clark, two in Flathead, one each to Madison, Broadwater and Roosevelt, and one to a part-time state resident who tested positive in Maryland.
As of midafternoon Saturday the Ravalli County patient did not appear to have been added to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ count, and no additional cases had been reported elsewhere in the state. Lewis and Clark County Public Health did, however, announce that a case noted there Thursday was a woman in her 40s quarantined in her home, and that travel was not involved.
In announcing the Ravalli County case Friday evening, John Bishop, CEO of Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, wrote that “over the last few days, we have taken steps to reduce visitor access, reschedule unnecessary patient encounters, restrict facility access, and preserve personal protective equipment."
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital also put out a call for donations of personal protective equipment on its Facebook page.
Also on Friday, Bullock ordered the closure of several types of businesses for one week, in an effort to limit the large gatherings that could cause virus spread. The Montana Nurses Association wants him to go even further. On Friday evening the group’s CEO, Vicky Byrd, wrote a Facebook post asking members to “encourage our Governor to order our state of Montana residents to stay home (shelter in place) and close all non-essential businesses until further notice.”
As of Saturday California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were already under such orders.
Asked to comment on this request, Bullock spokesperson Marissa Perry wrote in an email that “some states with massive outbreaks have issued shelter-in-place. Governor Bullock has taken the necessary and aggressive steps to work to slow the spread of the virus at this time. We don’t know how long any of the closures will last, but we do know that it will take at least a few weeks to evaluate how social distancing is working in limiting the spread of the virus in Montana.”
On the federal level, both of Montana’s U.S. senators announced Saturday that small businesses in all 56 Montana counties had become eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration.
This story will be updated.