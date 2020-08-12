Montana outdoor business owners push for wilderness bill

“Our economy is based around recreation and people wanting to be outside,” Hayes said. “The pandemic showed we need to be prepared for the next 20 years. Getting this passed is a huge part of that.”

Montana Trout Outfitters owner Tony Reinhardt recalled how the Blackfoot River was considered a good scenic float but lousy fishing after a mining disaster in 1975 poisoned much of the drainage. In the last 20 years that has changed, thanks to extensive habitat restoration and cleanup efforts.

“With the North Fork of the Blackfoot and Monture Creek being such critical spawning areas for cutthroat and bull trout, it makes sense to permanently protect those areas,” Reinhardt said. “We need cold, clean water for trout to thrive.”

Previous wilderness designations in the region used ridgetops as boundaries, which neglects the connected habitat that extends between and below those peak edges. The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act would expand the wilderness designation down to the foot of the mountains in the Grizzly Basin, North Fork/Monture Creek and West Fork Clearwater areas of the existing wilderness areas. It would also allow for expanded mountain bike use in the Spread Mountain area and expanded snowmobile use in the Otatsy Recreation Area.

On Tuesday, Tester requested a new hearing for the bill before Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, is a member of the committee.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.