Montana politics: Green Party in, Senate candidate out, GOP files ethics complaint

Third-party candidates can draw votes from the major parties, with the Green Party seen as siphoning votes from Democrats while Libertarians, who are qualified to appear on the ballot already, taking votes that might otherwise go to Republicans.

It was unclear who submitted petitions to qualify the Green Party for the ballot in Montana this year. A Tuesday Facebook post by the Montana Green Party said that “As of now the Montana Green Party is running no candidates for US House and Senate. Republican and conservative efforts to qualify the Green Party in the state for the 2020 may very well lead to a number of ‘FALSE’ candidates running as Green for US House and Senate races.” The post went on to say the Green Party would “disavow” any candidates running under its name.

“It is a shame that the GOP and DNC must lower themselves to such a level as to use 3rd Party platforms to further their agendas,” it said.

Club for Growth Action, a national political action committee that backs conservative candidates, was the only organization that has registered to raise and spend money to qualify the Green Party for the ballot here. But it told the Commissioner of Political Practices office that effort ended in early February, well before many of the signatures were gathered or dropped off.