Montana poll: 53% say impacts of climate change 'very' or 'somewhat' significant

More than half of Montanans — 57% to be exact — think that some degree of action should be taken to address climate change. That sentiment is up 3 percentage points from last year, and up 12 since 2011.

The numbers were announced Feb. 20 as part of the 2020 Conservation in the West Poll, run every year as part of Colorado College’s State of the Rockies Project. Since 2011 the survey has polled voters in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Arizona and New Mexico on their attitudes toward a wide range of environmental topics.

“Support for conservation on public lands has remained consistent and strong over the decade-long history of our poll,” Corina McKendry, director of the State of the Rockies Project and an associate professor of Political Science at Colorado College, said in a press release.

“The urgency and demand for action behind those feelings is now intensifying as voters in the West increasingly believe their lands and lifestyles are coming under attack from the impacts of climate change and energy development.”