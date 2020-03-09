Montana pols attended CPAC meeting with virus patient; no reported virus in state

As of Monday afternoon, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported zero cases of COVID-19 in the state. It said that 11 people had been tested for the coronavirus, all with negative results, and that nine remained under monitoring. Information on the location of those individuals being monitored was not immediately available.

The Montana lawmakers who attended the Feb. 26-29 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland are Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls, Rep. Theresa Manzella of Hamilton, Rep. David Dunn of Kalispell and House candidate Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, all Republicans. The event, hosted by the American Conservative Union, drew thousands of people. On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been quarantined.

Both Dunn and Manzella were photographed alongside conference chair Matt Schlapp, who said he had interacted with the person who tested positive for coronavirus. Manzella did not return a call from the Missoulian, but in a Facebook post, she noted she and "Kenny" had "self quarantined" and recently had been cleared; an earlier political biography in the Missoulian noted she was married to Ken Lengyel.