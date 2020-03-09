Montana pols attended CPAC meeting with virus patient; Russell art auction postponed

"We ... 'self quarantined' while seeking more information and answers to obvious questions," she said in the post. "Fortunately, Kenny works at the NIH lab which afforded him direct contact to the top researchers in the county for this specific issue. It still took about 48 hours to properly access the chain of command and get the decisive answers we were seeking. As of moments ago, we've been given the go ahead to resume our normal lives. Today is the 10th day since our last known, potential expousure (which was minimal), and the average symptom onset is experienced between 2 and 5 days. We're good … healthy and ready for the battlefield."

Reached by phone Monday, both Dunn and Mitchell said they felt fine and did not believe they had contact with the infected person, who is believed to have socialized with several high-profile attendees in a backstage "green room."

"I'm pretty small fry, so I didn't have any contact with the person, and I'm really not worried about it," said Dunn, shown in one photograph with his arm around Schlapp's shoulders.