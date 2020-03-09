Montana pols attended CPAC meeting with virus patient; Russell art auction postponed

Three western Montana state legislators and one candidate attended a recent Washington, D.C.-area conference where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus — and two of them were photographed with someone who had contact with the patient.
Also Monday, the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls announced the postponement annual Western art event and auction that benefits the museum, citing concern about the risk of coronavirus to attendees and the community. The event, scheduled for March 19-21, draws hundreds of people from around the United States and Canada and saw $4.7 million in sales last year.
The Montana lawmakers who attended the Feb. 26-29 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland are Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls, Rep. Theresa Manzella of Hamilton, Rep. David Dunn of Kalispell and House candidate Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, all Republicans. The event, hosted by the American Conservative Union, drew thousands of people. On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been quarantined.
Both Dunn and Manzella were photographed alongside conference chair Matt Schlapp, who said he had interacted with the person who tested positive for coronavirus. Manzella did not return a call from the Missoulian, but in a Facebook post (sic below), she noted she and "Kenny" had "self quarantined" and recently had been cleared; an earlier political biography in the Missoulian noted she was married to Ken Lengyel.
"We ... 'self quarantined' while seeking more information and answers to obvious questions," she said in the post. "Fortunately, Kenny works at the NIH lab which afforded him direct contact to the top researchers in the county for this specific issue. It still took about 48 hours to properly access the chain of command and get the decisive answers we were seeking. As of moments ago, we've been given the go ahead to resume our normal lives. Today is the 10th day since our last known, potential expousure (which was minimal), and the average symptom onset is experienced between 2 and 5 days. We're good … healthy and ready for the battlefield."
Reached by phone Monday, both Dunn and Mitchell said they felt fine and did not believe they had contact with the infected person, who is believed to have socialized with several high-profile attendees in a backstage "green room."
"I'm pretty small fry, so I didn't have any contact with the person, and I'm really not worried about it," said Dunn, shown in one photograph with his arm around Schlapp's shoulders.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., both stated they did have contact with the individual and would enter a few days of "self-quarantine" out of an abundance of caution. Neither Dunn nor Mitchell, who did not believe they had contact with the patient, said they had taken such a step, but Mitchell said he bought hand sanitizer spray.
The Missoulian could not reach Fielder by Monday afternoon via voicemail and email. In addition to noting her self-quarantine in her Facebook post, Manzella also shared the Missoulian's story: "Here's a GREAT example of the liberal media at work. The headline COULD have been "Two Republican Legislators Awarded by CPAC For Their Legislative Efforts!
" ... Can you say 'the fake news monopoly is desperate and pathetic?'"
Both Dunn and Manzella have voiced doubts about public health regulations. During the 2019 legislative session, Dunn carried a bill that would have broadened the scope of vaccine exemptions. Manzella carried bills that would have eliminated nearly all childhood immunization requirements in day care centers and allowed families with unvaccinated children to take in foster children. None of this legislation passed the House.
Coronavirus vaccines are still in development, but Dunn said he was opposed to requiring them. "If that goes to mandatory vaccines, that's very un-American," he said. Public health authorities have required vaccines for decades to prevent the spread of once-common diseases.