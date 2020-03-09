Montana pols attended CPAC meeting with virus patient

Three western Montana state legislators and one candidate attended a recent Washington, D.C.-area conference where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus — and two of them were photographed with someone who had contact with the patient.
Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls, Rep. Theresa Manzella of Hamilton, Rep. David Dunn of Kalispell and House candidate Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, all Republicans, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, which was held in Maryland Feb. 26-29 by the American Conservative Union and drew thousands of people. On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been quarantined.
Both Dunn and Manzella were photographed alongside conference chair Matt Schlapp, who said he had interacted with the person who tested positive for coronavirus; one photograph shows Dunn with his arm around Schlapp's shoulders.
Reached by phone Monday, both Dunn and Mitchell said they felt fine and did not believe they had contact with the infected person, who is believed to have socialized with several high-profile attendees in a backstage "green room."
"I'm pretty small fry, so I didn't have any contact with the person, and I'm really not worried about it," Dunn said.
Lee Montana Newspapers left voicemails with and sent emails to both Manzella and Fielder Monday morning. Neither immediately responded.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., both stated they did have contact with the individual and would enter a few days of "self-quarantine" out of an abundance of caution. Neither Dunn nor Mitchell said they had taken such a step, but Mitchell said he bought hand sanitizer spray.
Dunn and Manzella have voiced doubts about public health regulations. During the 2019 legislative session, Dunn carried a bill that would have broadened the scope of vaccine exemptions. Manzella carried bills that would have eliminated nearly all childhood immunization requirements in day care centers and allowed families with unvaccinated children to take in foster children. None of this legislation passed the House.
Coronavirus vaccines are still in development, but Dunn said he was opposed to requiring them. "If that goes to mandatory vaccines, that's very un-American," he said. Public health authorities have required vaccines for decades to prevent the spread of once-common diseases.