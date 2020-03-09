Montana pols attended CPAC meeting with virus patient

Three western Montana state legislators and one candidate attended a recent Washington, D.C.-area conference where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus — and two of them were photographed with someone who had contact with the patient.

Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls, Rep. Theresa Manzella of Hamilton, Rep. David Dunn of Kalispell and House candidate Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, all Republicans, attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, which was held in Maryland Feb. 26-29 by the American Conservative Union and drew thousands of people. On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been quarantined.

Both Dunn and Manzella were photographed alongside conference chair Matt Schlapp, who said he had interacted with the person who tested positive for coronavirus; one photograph shows Dunn with his arm around Schlapp's shoulders.

Reached by phone Monday, both Dunn and Mitchell said they felt fine and did not believe they had contact with the infected person, who is believed to have socialized with several high-profile attendees in a backstage "green room."

