A cairn is hunger

engineered. You take

the goat track. Visible roots

clench the lakebed. I swim out

to milk the sky. Bed down near a man

I do not know. He pleads to let his dog

sniff me, so he won't be kept awake

all night from the begging. I consider

which part of myself to offer—the ant

a single flick away. Understand,

you have been gifted this solitude

once. Does it matter I wished for loons?

The resolve of your tongue like snow.