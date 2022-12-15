Montana Rail Link Christmas Express

Lowell Elementary first graders boarded Montana Rail Link's Christmas Express for a trip to Clinton and back on Wednesday.
MRL provided entertainment, presents and treats during the trip, and Santa was on board to visit with the students. At the end of the trip, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Rail Link, made a $10,000 donation to A Carousel for Missoula.
Tom Bauer
Photo Editor
