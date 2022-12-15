 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Montana Rail Link Christmas Express

  • 0
Christmas Express 1

Lowell Elementary first graders board the Montana Rail Link Christmas Express in Missoula on Wednesday for a trip to Clinton and back.

Lowell Elementary first graders boarded Montana Rail Link's Christmas Express for a trip to Clinton and back on Wednesday. 

MRL provided entertainment, presents and treats during the trip, and Santa was on board to visit with the students. At the end of the trip, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Rail Link, made a $10,000 donation to A Carousel for Missoula.

Christmas Express 2

Santa and his helper elf wave from inside the Christmas Express on Wednesday.

Lowell Elementary first graders board the Montana Rail Link Christmas Express in Missoula on Wednesday for a trip to Clinton and back.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate unanimously votes to ban TikTok from all government devices over security concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News