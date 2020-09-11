Montana Rail Link laying groundwork for computerized safety system

Rail Link doesn’t, so is under no obligation by federal law to invest in PTC.

“It’s something our board of directors and our owner just believe is the right thing to do for our employees and for our customers as well,” Lane said.

Last year the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration awarded Montana Rail Link up to $3.5 million to complete preliminary engineering and final design to implement PTC on its line between Sandpoint, Idaho, and Jones Junction east of Billings.

“We’ve had folks internally who are managing that process,” Lane said. “Now we’re at the point where we really need a project manager, someone who’ll be able to procure materials and work with contractors and consultants on the system.”

The changeout involves replacing solar powered switches with more reliable fiber optics and geographical information system (GIS) mapping of switches and crossings.

Lane said MRL will equip roughly 50 of its blue locomotives with PTC supporting devices, and “an almost entirely new signal system” on its 655-mile line.