Montana rancher donates bison meat to food bank

Chris Sullivan packed up his red trailer with fresh packaged bison meat and hauled it to the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center from his ranch in Dixon Thursday afternoon.

“It’s been such a great year, you know, the grass is still just high as can be, and the buffalo are just fat as can be, and so I have a lot of prime meat,” Sullivan said. “And so it just seemed time to donate one.”

Sullivan and his family have run Montana Buffalo Gals for 20 years, a name picked in honor of his wife and her horses. The 110-acre ranch gives free rein to his hundred or so bison to roam and munch on tall grass. This year in particular has been a good one for the animals with the green grass still growing high even in the midst of July.

But Sullivan hasn’t been able to sell as much of the meat because he isn’t going to farmers' markets. He does sell to some restaurants, The Raven and Montana Bonfire in Woods Bay and The Dixon Mercantile.

He said he has so much extra meat he sometimes eats buffalo for three meals a day, yet he never gets sick of it. Sullivan says his bison meat is quality, and that without marbling or extra fat his bison steaks make for long-lasting energy and protein.