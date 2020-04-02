Montana reaches 241 COVID-19 cases , state issues 35K unemployment claims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Montana rose to 241 Thursday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

This latest increase, up from 227 Thursday morning, came after the Montana Department of Labor and Industry announced it had issued more than 35,000 unemployment insurance payments in the past week, and the Governor’s Office, other state agencies, and tribal governments all took additional steps to curb the pandemic.

Among Montana’s 241 cases, Gallatin County still had by far the most, at 93. It was followed by Yellowstone County with 35, Flathead with 18 and Missoula with 17. Lewis and Clark County had 13 cases, while Cascade and Butte-Silver Bow each had 11.

Virus-related business closures have caused job losses to surge. In addition to noting the number of payments it has made, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry also announced it had received nearly 474,000 phone calls from March 23 through April 1 and was working to re-train and re-classify employees to meet the demand.