Montana reaches 241 COVID-19 cases , state issues 35K unemployment claims

The total number of coronavirus cases in Montana rose to 241 Thursday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
This latest increase, up from 227 Thursday morning, came after the Montana Department of Labor and Industry announced it had issued more than 35,000 unemployment insurance payments in the past week, and the Governor’s Office, other state agencies, and tribal governments all took additional steps to curb the pandemic.
Among Montana’s 241 cases, Gallatin County still had by far the most, at 93. It was followed by Yellowstone County with 35, Flathead with 18 and Missoula with 17. Lewis and Clark County had 13 cases, while Cascade and Butte-Silver Bow each had 11.
Virus-related business closures have caused job losses to surge. In addition to noting the number of payments it has made, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry also announced it had received nearly 474,000 phone calls from March 23 through April 1 and was working to re-train and re-classify employees to meet the demand.
Gov. Steve Bullock, meanwhile, relaxed several of the state’s driver’s license rules to accommodate Montanans currently sheltering at home. In many cases, the state’s Motor Vehicle Division is now permitted to renew a driver’s license online or by mail without an approved vision and medical evaluation form.
In the case of commercial driver’s licenses, Bullock’s directive allows the Division to go along with any temporary waivers granted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
The directive also extends, by 90 days, the deadline for a new Montana resident to register and title vehicles and secure a Montana driver’s license, and the deadlines for registration, title application, and dealer’s title paperwork submission for sales occurring after March 16.
These policies will remain in effect for the duration of Montana's state of emergency. They come on top of last month's license extensions and driver's test suspensions.
Also on Thursday, Bullock wrote to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, asking him to extend the deadline for Census submissions from August 14 to September 30.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, meanwhile, stated that its offices will be closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. However, they will still serve the public via phone and email. For more information, visit dnrc.mt.gov.
Montana’s tribal governments have also taken several measures in the past week. Many of these came on top of previously-declared states of emergency and restrictions:
- The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared all vacation rental sites on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to be closed to non-residents. Violation of this order could be punishable by fines, loss of a tribal business license or other privileges.
- The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have closed recreation on tribal land to non-reservation residents until further notice. Residents of the reservation may still recreate on tribal lands during the day, with the appropriate permits. These can be purchased online from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, http://fwp.mt.gov/.
- The Crow Tribe has set up checkpoints on its reservation where tribal staff are asking recreational travelers to either turn around or continue through the reservation, the Billings Gazette reported.
- The Fort Belknap Indian Community Council has declared a reservation-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for those traveling to work. Violations will be punishable by a fine up to $125. The Council has also asked reservation residents to encourage their off-reservation relatives to avoid Fort Belknap until the pandemic is controlled.
- The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council declared a reservation-wide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for non-essential travel, through at least April 10.
- The Chippewa-Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation ordered all non-critical tribal employees to self-quarantine for 14 days, beginning March 30.
- The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes have declared a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. “Chairman (Floyd) Azure is prepared to enforce up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail,” they warn on Facebook.
As Montanans continue to cope with the coronavirus, some of its frontline workers got a national nod. When the closing bell rang at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, a picture of Lake County first responders Kyle Yankey, Rachel Shoemake, David Windrum, Bruce Gerlach, and Kaitlyn Barnhart was projected behind the bell's podium.
Business leaders or celebrities often ring the bell at the end of a trading day. In an email, exchange spokesperson Josh King wrote that “In these extraordinary times, we can think of no better use of this rarified real estate than honoring the work of health care workers, first responders, and so many others who are giving their all to help keep us safe and healthy.”
