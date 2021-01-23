Montana Red Cross adds four new board members

Heigh is the Public Relations Coordinator for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. She recently celebrated her 18th anniversary with the company, having also spent four years with Blue Cross of Idaho. Active in the community, she leads the committee for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana annual Festival of Trees event and has also served as BCBSMT’s Giving Campaign coordinator for the United Way and Montana Shares since 2014. From 2016-2018, she served as the membership director and secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana’s Native Americans in Progress Business Resource Group, which supports diversity in the workforce by encouraging leadership growth for Native Americans and provides educational outreach throughout Montana. Heigh graduated from the University of Montana, majoring in business administration and organizational communications. In 2012, she achieved her Professional in Human Resources Certification from the Human Resource Certificate Institute. Heigh lives in Helena.