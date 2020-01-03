Technicians at the Red Cross of Montana’s donor clinic in Missoula helped Phil Carlos settle in for his 90-minute platelet donation Friday, complete with blankets, a pillow and a monitor for streaming Netflix.
The 69-year-old has donated blood, plasma and platelets for more than 30 years. In between donations, he’s also been transporting donations to hospitals throughout southwest Montana as a volunteer driver.
“Last time, it was Salmon (Idaho). Next week, I’m headed to Polson,” said Carlos, who has been a volunteer with the Montana Red Cross for nearly three years.
Carlos and eight other drivers make up the Red Cross team in Missoula that keeps donated blood circulating to the organization’s lab in Great Falls and to local hospitals. A statewide drive for more volunteers aims to add 20 more drivers — six to be based in Missoula — to keep emergency blood flowing in Montana.
From the time it's drawn, blood has only 33 hours to make it from donor centers to the Red Cross’ only Montana testing lab in Great Falls. Even after lab technicians test and package donations, the clock keeps ticking.
“Platelets only stay viable for about five days, so there’s always a huge demand for them, whether it’s treating certain diseases or cancers. Red blood cells give you a little more time with three weeks, but there’s always a real need,” Carlos said.
Carlos said that he puts about four hours on the road every month, taking about 15 pints of blood every two weeks to hospitals treating patients in Missoula, Mineral and Lake counties. Along with the satisfaction that comes with helping others, Carlos said he also gets to enjoy the scenery.
“My favorite drive has to be to Thompson Falls,” he said. “We get our shipment in the afternoon, so you get to see the sunset, the clouds and the canyon. The river almost looks like a mirror sometimes.”
Matt Ochsner, regional communications director for the Red Cross, said the organization provides both the training and vehicle for all potential drivers with a valid driver’s license.
Along with drivers, Ochsner said the Red Cross has volunteer positions available for any interest, including duty officers to serve as dispatchers for the Red Cross during emergencies. Following a drop in donations over the holidays, Ochsner also said that the organization has a larger demand for more blood.
“It takes less than hour and you can save up to three lives with one donation,” he said.
To sign up to become a volunteer driver or learn more, visit redcross.org/deliver, email IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org, or call 406-493-8778.