Montana Red Cross urges patience on blood donations

The Montana Red Cross is urging patience to those wishing to donate blood as the country sees a major shortage.

Earlier this month, the Red Cross announced it is facing its worst blood shortage in a decade and that donations have dropped nearly 10% since the beginning of the pandemic.

In response, many Missoulians have tried to make appointments and some were not able to, according to a variety of social media posts.

"I tried (Wednesday) after seeing posting about the urgent need for blood and how some patients were in dire straits because of it. Tried to sign up and soonest slot open was mid-February," Charlie Palmer, a Missoula resident, said on Thursday.

Missoula-area blood drives are booked out until Feb. 11, according to the Red Cross website.

Staff shortage is a major issue and in response, the organization is increasing wages for both new hires and existing staff, said Matt Ochsner, Red Cross of Montana communications director.

"We're really trying to tackle that head-on," Ochsner said. "We're also seeing some blood drives being canceled because of the rise of COVID, whether it be a business or a school canceling drives because of the outbreak."

Ochsner also said that training for phlebotomists — those who are trained to draw blood — has been shortened to seven weeks.

It is a combination of virtual and on-the-job instruction and was shortened "to get more phlebotomists into the field more quickly to help collect lifesaving blood while also making sure we are collecting blood safely," Ochsner said.

The Red Cross pays for that training and those interested in working for the organization should go to RedCross.org.

January is normally a tough time for donations and the omicron surge is not helping matters, he added. Even prior to the pandemic, winter weather as well as cold and flu season are challenges Montana's Red Cross deals with while collecting blood each year.

Blood demand has kept steady during the pandemic, but Ochsner said there is always a constant need.

"Every two seconds, somebody in this country needs lifesaving blood. And we're grateful for our donors for coming out, Montanans have been incredibly generous," Ochsner said.

More than 17.9 million blood transfusions occur in the country each year, making it one of the most common medical procedures performed, according to a 2020 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report to Congress.

Blood supply also varies region by region to the more than 6,000 hospitals and medical providers that do transfusion procedures, the report said. Donations have also gone down in recent years, with a 7.2% decrease in total number of donors from 2015 to 2017.

The Red Cross supplies around 40% of the nation's blood.

"The blood system is struggling to meet the daily demand for blood and ensure the necessary investments for the future of blood safety and availability," the report states. "The blood donor base is rapidly aging, and innovative approaches to recruiting blood donors are compromised because of lack of funding and insufficient data about evolving donor motivations and changing social norms."

Missoula is currently experiencing its own blood shortage — on Wednesday, Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett said Providence St. Patrick's hospital is having to "prioritize and ration" its supply.

At Community Medical Center, the hospital is at 25% to 75% of its normal blood supply, depending on the type.

Appointments for Red Cross Blood donations in the Missoula area can be found at rcblood.org/3g0MMk0.

"We're just incredibly grateful four our donors and we understand that they want to come out, they want to donate and they might not be able to make an appointment in the next couple days," Ochsner said. "But please, please sign up for an appointment going forward."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.