Montana regents vote to challenge new campus carry gun law

The Montana Board of Regents voted unanimously for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to seek a swift judicial review of House Bill 102, otherwise known as the "campus carry" bill.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board clarified that the action is meant to define their role as a governing body rather than a politicized discussion regarding firearms on campus.
“Setting aside however I feel about the contents of the bill, one way or another, I truly feel it’s important to understand what my role as a regent is,” Student Regent Amy Sexton said.
Gov. Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen were both excused from the meeting.
The bill allows certified students on Montana’s college campuses to carry concealed firearms without a permit by removing the Board of Regents’ ability to enforce restrictions for guns carried on campuses. It was signed into law this February by Gianforte and was expected to take effect on campuses on June 1. There's $1 million in the state budget for the university system to implement HB 102, but is only available if the Board of Regents doesn't pursue legal action against the law.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Seth Berglee, of Joliet, expressed his disappointment with the board's actions, saying they were using the judicial review as a means to protect "its own power instead of working to protect student safety."
"I think this will unfortunately have a chilling effect on their relationship with the legislature in the future," Berglee said in a statement.
There has been an outpouring of comments to the regents, both in support of and opposition to the implementation of HB 102. One of the most significant criticisms cites a potential overreach by the legislature of the Board of Regents as an autonomous governing body of public higher education.
The Montana state constitution states that the regents have “full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana University System.”
Ali Bovingdon, Montana University System chief legal counsel, said “Those words of ‘full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control’ are really the thrust of what the board is considering this morning in terms of whether or not House Bill 102 oversteps those.”
Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian agreed that the Montana University System should seek the review to define the regents’ role. He views their relationship with the legislature as a partnership, he said.
“But sometimes even partnerships need clarity,” Christian said.
The University of Montana declined to comment on the regents’ decision to pursue judicial review.
Mae Nan Robinson-Ellingson, who was a delegate to the 1972 constitutional convention, urged the regents to pursue the judicial review. She said the power of the Board of Regents was “hard fought” and considered a “significant victory.”
“It heralded the end of legislative, or attempted legislative, interference in matters of academic freedom that were well-documented through the state’s history up to 1972,” Robinson-Ellingson said.
Prior to Wednesday's vote, seven people offered public comment. Three urged the regents to not move forward with the judicial review, mostly citing the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“While I think that challenging this may indeed find some clarity in what that intent actually was, I've been discouraged by seeing the board’s actions to limit constitutional rights of its students and of the citizens of Montana,” said Brian Cayko, who teaches at Great Falls College-Montana State University.
Cayko said his comments were not representative of the college.