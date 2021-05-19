Montana regents vote to challenge new campus carry gun law

Two local recreation groups are hoping to keep Marshall Mountain open to the public as rumors swirl about a potential buyer taking over the former ski area just east of Missoula. Music by Travis Yost (www.themightytravis.com)

The Montana Board of Regents voted unanimously for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to seek a swift judicial review of House Bill 102, otherwise known as the "campus carry" bill.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board clarified that the action is meant to define their role as a governing body rather than a politicized discussion regarding firearms on campus.

“Setting aside however I feel about the contents of the bill, one way or another, I truly feel it’s important to understand what my role as a regent is,” Student Regent Amy Sexton said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen were both excused from the meeting.

The bill allows certified students on Montana’s college campuses to carry concealed firearms without a permit by removing the Board of Regents’ ability to enforce restrictions for guns carried on campuses. It was signed into law this February by Gianforte and was expected to take effect on campuses on June 1. There's $1 million in the state budget for the university system to implement HB 102, but is only available if the Board of Regents doesn't pursue legal action against the law.