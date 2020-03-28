Montana reports 129 total cases of COVID-19

Montana reached 129 known cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, up 8 from the night before.
Gallatin County added four cases and still has the most by far at 46.
Lewis and Clark County added two cases and counts nine total cases. Missoula County added one case and also has nine total. And Silver Bow appeared to add one case for a total of eight as of Saturday morning, but an earlier reduction to seven in Silver Bow was a mistake by the state, leaving Silver Bow at eight, according to the county health officer.
Known cases in the following counties remained unchanged from Friday night to Saturday morning: Yellowstone County has 23 cases. Cascade has seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson and Broadwater each have two; and Park, Ravalli, Meagher, Lake, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.
On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19. The death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin. Seven people have been hospitalized, though information about where those people are in the state is not available.
By Friday evening, the state public health lab had processed 3,178 tests. That number does not include test that hospitals or doctors send to private facilities.
- Gov. Bullock on Thursday issued a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order took effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
