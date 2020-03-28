You are the owner of this article.
Montana reports 129 total cases of COVID-19
By the numbers

Montana reached 129 known cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, up 8 from the night before.

Gallatin County added four cases and still has the most by far at 46.

Lewis and Clark County added two cases and counts nine total cases. Missoula County added one case and also has nine total. And Silver Bow appeared to add one case for a total of eight as of Saturday morning, but an earlier reduction to seven in Silver Bow was a mistake by the state, leaving Silver Bow at eight, according to the county health officer.

Known cases in the following counties remained unchanged from Friday night to Saturday morning: Yellowstone County has 23 cases. Cascade has seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson and Broadwater each have two; and Park, Ravalli, Meagher, Lake, Roosevelt and Hill each have one. 

On Thursday evening, the state reported its first death from COVID-19. The death was Jim Tomlin, who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County, according to his son, G. Scott Tomlin. Seven people have been hospitalized, though information about where those people are in the state is not available.

By Friday evening, the state public health lab had processed 3,178 tests. That number does not include test that hospitals or doctors send to private facilities.

Total COVID-19 cases by county

Gallatin County - 46 

Yellowstone County - 23

Missoula County - 9 

Lewis and Clark County - 9 

Silver Bow County - 8 

Cascade County - 7 

Flathead County - 6 

Toole County - 5

Madison County - 3 

Lincoln County - 3 

Jefferson County - 2 

Broadwater County - 2 

Park County - 1 

Ravalli County - 1 

Meagher County - 1 

Lake County - 1 

Roosevelt County - 1 

Hill County - 1 

