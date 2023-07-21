Rivers and streams in northwest Montana are running at or near historic low flows for late July, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

"The Flathead River basin is experiencing severe drought conditions due to below-average winter snowpack, early runoff, and above-average hot, dry summer conditions," explained FWP Region 1 spokesperson Dillon Tabish in a press release. "Flows in the North, South, and Middle forks of the Flathead River are roughly one-third of average for this time of year."

Local anglers are encouraged to try to reduce added negative impacts to trout and other fish that need cold water for the rest of the summer.

"Water temperatures are already hitting stressful levels for trout, particularly westslope cutthroat and bull trout," Tabish explained.

Fisheries biologists are concerned about heat-induced stress in Montana's wild trout populations in northwest Montana's main rivers. That means they could propose "hoot owl" fishing restrictions that are designed to protect cold-water species that are more susceptible to disease, predation and other mortalities during heat waves.

On Wednesday, FWP imposed "hoot owl" restrictions on the Bitterroot River from Veterans Bridge at Hamilton to the confluence of its East and West forks. Water temperatures of 77 degrees or more can be lethal to trout. The upper Bitterroot restriction is based on criteria for cutthroat trout, which are stressed when temps reach or exceed 66 degrees for three consecutive days.

The agency also put hoot owl limits on the Beaverhead from its confluence with the Big Hole River to Anderson Lane, and on the entire Jefferson River between the Missouri River and the confluence with the Big Hole and Beaverhead.

Hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight. Recreational floating is still allowed, as long as no one aboard is fishing during the hot part of the day.

Tabish said FWP is not yet requesting any fishing restrictions or closures anywhere in northwest Montana. But, he said, state officials are encouraging anglers to voluntarily limit their fishing to the morning hours when water is coolest and fish are less stressed. In addition, anglers can minimize stress to fish by:

Landing the fish quickly.

Keeping the fish in water as much as possible, limit or even avoid taking photos.

Removing the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.

Remembering single-pointed hooks are required in the Flathead drainage upstream of Teakettle Fishing Access Site on the mainstem Flathead River.

Letting the fish recover so it can swim away.

If high temperatures and extremely low flows persist, anglers may want to consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.

For the latest waterbody restrictions and closures, click here.