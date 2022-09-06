Montana’s national parks transition to fall operations

Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park are undergoing their annual transition into autumn operations, marking the end of vehicle reservation requirements at both parks.

Reservations to access the Going-to-the-Sun Road from the West Entrance to Glacier, as well as the North Fork area of the park at Polebridge, will no longer be required starting Sept. 11.

A Glacier press release warned visitors to prepare for temporary traffic restrictions at the west entrance due to congestion.

Glacier instituted vehicle reservations for the Going-to-the-Sun Road last year, adding a requirement to access the North Fork this summer.

“This pilot program is an effort to reduce congestion, improve visitor experience and protect park resources,” according to the park.

Vehicle day-use tickets to access Yellowstone’s Tower Junction to Slough Creek road corridor will no longer be required starting Sept. 8.

The Yellowstone entrances at Gardiner (North) and Cooke City/Silver Gate (Northeast) remain closed to visitor vehicles. These entrances are open to approved commercial tours, bicycles and foot traffic. Both were severely damaged by floods that destroyed large stretches of road.

An ongoing utilities project on Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road will cause additional delays through September. The construction zone for the Lake McDonald Utilities Project runs from the south end of Lake McDonald near Apgar Campground to Sprague Creek Campground, a distance of approximately 8 miles.

Construction will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Oct. 1.

Then, on Oct. 1, the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road will close for the season from the four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass due to the utilities project and road crew operations. On the east side, Going-to-the-Sun Road is scheduled to remain open from St. Mary to Logan Pass until Oct. 16 at midnight. Winter weather could force an earlier closure.

There will be no access to potable water at Logan Pass starting Sept. 11.

Hiker/biker access is permitted on the road closure west of Logan Pass to North McDonald Road while the road crew is not working, but a daily road crew closure will be in place while crews are working.

Park shuttles will remain in operation until Sept. 18 with reduced services. Beginning Sept. 6, shuttle service will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with all stops in service. Wait times may be longer than 20 minutes as there are fewer shuttles on the road. Visitors planning to use the shuttle should check the Shuttle page for additional detail: nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/shuttles.htm.

Visitor centers in Glacier Park will continue to provide daily visitor information services. Logan Pass Visitor Center will remain operational until Sept. 25. St. Mary Visitor Center will operate through Oct. 2, and potable water will be unavailable there after Oct. 11.

Apgar Visitor Center will continue daily visitor information services through Monday, Oct. 10, and then move to weekends through Oct. 23, weather permitting. Restrooms and potable water are available at the Apgar Visitor Center plaza year-round.

The following front country campground operations will be in place this fall:

Apgar: Reservation required until Sept. 11, first-come, first-served through Oct. 3, and primitive status in Loop B only until spring 2023.

Fish Creek: Closed for the season.

Sprague Creek: Reservation required until Sept. 11 closure.

Bowman: First-come, first-served until Sept. 9 and primitive status until weather-dependent closure.

Kintla: First-come, first-served until Sept. 8 and primitive status until weather-dependent closure.

Many Glacier: Half reservation, half first-come, first-served until Sept. 18 and primitive status until Oct. 31 closure.

St. Mary: First-come, first-served until Sept. 15 and primitive status in Loop C only until spring 2023.

Rising Sun: First-come, first-served until Sept. 8 closure.

Two Medicine: First-come, first-served until Sept. 19 and primitive status until weather-dependent closure.

Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. No campground reservations are issued at primitive campgrounds and all camping is first-come, first-served.

Avalanche Creek, Cut Bank and Logging Creek campgrounds remain closed during the 2022 season. Quartz Creek Campground is temporarily closed due to the Quartz fire.

Visit the park’s Campground page for additional camping information: nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/camping.htm.

Wilderness camping requires a permit, which can be obtained at the Apgar Wilderness Permit Office. The permit office is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. Wilderness permits will be issued until 30 minutes prior to closing. Advance reservations for wilderness permits are available until Sept. 23. Walk-in permits are issued up to 24 hours in advance. Check the Wilderness Camping page for more information: nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/backcountry.htm.

Lake McDonald, Bowman Lake, and Kintla Lake will be the only vehicle-accessible bodies of water open to watercraft in the park after Sept. 30. Boat inspection station hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Lake McDonald, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Polebridge through Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, inspection hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both Lake McDonald and Polebridge. All park waters are closed to watercraft beginning Nov. 1.

Concession services (lodging, food service, retail shops, horseback rides, boat and bus tours) have begun winding down, according to the press release. All concessions services will close for the season by the beginning of October. Visitors should check directly with services on the park website for operational hours.