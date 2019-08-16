It takes about 10 hours to drive from one side of Montana to the other — a state so vast that its landscape shifts from grassy plains on the eastern side to white-capped mountains toward the west.
As beautiful as the state's geographical features are, they also pose challenges for Montana's students who attend rural schools in districts dealing with teacher shortages and administrative turnover.
"The further a school district is from one of what I call the big seven — Bozeman, Billings, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula — the more difficult it becomes for them," said Dennis Parman, the executive director of the Montana Rural Education Association.
Rural schools throughout the state are struggling to recruit and retain teachers and administrators, leading to high turnover.
"There's no consistency in programming, and there's no consistency in curriculum delivery," said Angela McLean, who works on K-12 partnerships in the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
In addition, teachers may be responsible for multiple grade levels or topics. Parman said small districts in remote areas may have fewer than 10 teachers for students in grades K-12, which waters down the variety and the depth of coursework and lessens the chances that graduates from rural schools are on par with their peers from urban areas.
Parman said online classes through the Montana Digital Academy have helped patch teacher shortages, and offer elective and Advanced Placement courses to students. But he said online instruction isn't the "silver bullet" and doesn't work for every student.
McLean said the Commissioner's Office and Montana Office of Public Instruction are researching the cost of recruiting and hiring teachers with the aim of sparking conversations about the impact of salaries on retention rates, in addition to working to identify ways to retain teachers.
The state made some progress toward those objectives in the 2019 legislative session when lawmakers passed a student loan forgiveness bill for teachers employed at rural and reservation schools for more than five years.