Montana school accreditation committee hung up on counselor, librarian rules

The timeline for updating standards for Montana schools extended into July after a committee spent 10 hours on Thursday struggling on rules related to counselors and library staff.

The committee had 50 rules to finish, but spent all last week on four rules, reaching consensus on two.

Initially, the negotiation process was expected to wrap up by the end of June to transmit the new rules for the consideration of Montana’s Board of Public Education at a July meeting. However, a stalemate surrounding a handful of rules pushed that timeline back.

“The Negotiated Rulemaking Committee has reached consensus on many meaningful changes to our state school accreditation standards,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “The remaining rules focus on enhancing literacy, student wellness and career development through program services that deliver measurable outcomes for our Montana students. Our child and our families deserve standards that open the door to their future.”

The committee has met 17 times since its February 24 orientation and reached consensus on 48 individual rules. Since Arntzen’s first wave of recommendations in mid-May the committee has met for nearly 30 hours over eight meetings to wrap up their work. Arntzen issued additional recommendations in early June.

This week, the group met twice to wrap up discussions on four rules related to superintendents, administrators, library media services and counseling staff. After about 12 hours of discussion, the committee finally reached consensus on two rules regarding superintendents and administrators.

The two remaining rules concerning school counseling and library staff have been highly contentious topics among committee members and in public comment throughout the process.

Arntzen’s recommendations would allow Montana schools to have fewer librarians and counselors by eliminating ratios that previously existed in the respective rules. She explained to the group that her recommendations are aimed at emphasizing local control at a May meeting.

“I firmly believe that mental health is in a crisis and we must come out of it and give an opportunity, but a ratio is not the manner of doing it,” Arntzen said in May. “It is local control so that students’ needs and families can be met where they are needed and not at a check-the-box opportunity.”

Committee members attempted to find a middle ground on the rules over two meetings during the last week of June. Some in the group were unwavering in their support of ratios in those positions to maintain a set standard for all schools.

Renee Schoening, the executive director of the Montana School Counselor Association and member of the rulemaking committee, said that she would prefer that the counselor-to-student ratio be closer to 1:50, but would settle for a ratio closer to 1:300 for the sake of compromise.

Committee member Stephen Schreibeis, the superintendent of Glendive Public Schools, agreed with Schoening about the importance of maintaining a set ratio for all schools, especially for school counselors.

“We keep having conversations and I think every single one of us can agree that we have a problem with mental health and we have a problem with a lot of different pieces and the thing that I haven’t heard is what we replace it with,” Schreibeis said.

He clarified that no one – including Arntzen – is arguing that school counselors should be eliminated entirely.

Schreibeis compared school counselors to lifeboats on the Titanic, noting that when the ocean liner first launched the standard was set to have 16 lifeboats on board, but the ship set sail with 20 although it was large enough to hold 32.

“I’m not saying that a counselor is a lifeboat, but if anybody in the school is considered a lifeboat – it’s a counselor,” he said. “Looking back at the Titanic, if they wouldn’t even have the standard of 16 would they have even dropped (the number of lifeboats on board) down even more?”

There are two economic impact surveys open now to determine if there are any substantial cost implications associated with proposed rule changes. One survey will close on July 5. The second related to superintendents, administrators and principals will close on July 8.

The group will meet again on July 15 in another attempt to wrap up the rulemaking process. When all rules have reached consensus they will be transmitted to the Board of Public Education for final approval.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.