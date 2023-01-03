Montana schools find innovative use for COVID relief funds

Schools in Montana are using federal COVID relief money meant for reopening amid the pandemic for a lot more than hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning equipment.

While those all were included in the schools' receipts, many districts seized the opportunity to bolster other areas of their campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators got filled in on the unique ways the federal funds benefited districts across Montana.

“We’ve seen states leveraging these funds to hire more mental health professionals or lower the number of school psychologists and school counselor ratios,” said James Lane, a senior advisor for the U.S. Department of Education. “Montana is leveraging these funds in important and unique ways.”

During the pandemic, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided billions of dollars, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, to support schools in their return to in-person learning.

Montana schools received just over $600 million of the nearly $190 billion available from the federal government. So far, about $230 million has been spent by Montana schools.

The first installment of those funds already expired last year, and the next two will expire later this year and in 2023.

In Montana, those funds have supported after-school programming for students, improved mental health resources and revamped facilities and safety.

Stephen Schreibeis, a superintendent in Glendive, explained that the lead content in water throughout his school district caused him to reconsider how it spent its COVID relief funds. A pipe broke in one of the district’s buildings over the summer, rendering it unusable for students, and the school had to act fast to find alternative space.

“We didn’t have another place to put them so they would be virtual, so we had to really get going on a project to try to help mitigate this and not only make it safe for students and staff to come back to school but also once they’re back at school to help mitigate the spread of COVID and all the other illness that go around schools,” Schreibeis said.

The district wound up getting unanimous support for the repair project, but it still has to use cisterns to haul water to the west side of Glendive to use in the building. Drinking water has to be brought in as well.

“It’s amazing how something as simple as water affects a school and affects learning and that’s something that we have realized now,” Schreibeis said.

Wendi Fawns, the ESSER director for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, said that Schreibeis’ example speaks to the flexibility of the funds.

“There was anticipation that funding could be used a particular way,” Fawns said. "Districts sat down and made a budget and determined that. But then life happens, and the importance of getting those students back in that building has really demonstrated across our state to be very important.”

In Eureka, ESSER funds were primarily used to address growing concerns with student mental health as well as add new academic opportunities, such as a new construction class where students build tiny homes.

“It’s been really great for these kids because they’ve developed that sense of pride in what they’re doing and their attendance has been amazing,” said Joel Graces, the superintendent at Eureka.

When the pandemic first hit, rural schools in Fergus County were not at all prepared to go remote, and many of their families did not have internet access. They purchased internet hot spots and more laptops for students to use for remote learning with ESSER funds, said Fergus County Superintendent Rhonda Long.

Long also noted that learning loss has been a concern of her and her teachers and they are continuing to look “at the pieces and continuing to get that student growth.”

Montana’s math and reading scores among fourth- and eighth-grade students declined slightly overall but remain above national averages, according to the latest results from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as “the nation’s report card.”

“Following the signing of this historic investment (the American Rescue Plan) nearly every school in America had reopened,” Lane said. “As important as these funds were for reopening schools though, we must keep in mind that these funds were also needed, and especially needed for student academic recovery.”