Montana schools to receive $170M in second round of COVID relief funding

Montana schools will get a second round of funding from the U.S. Department of Education, totaling more than four times the amount allocated through the CARES Act in May.

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced Tuesday evening her office received confirmation the state will see more than $170 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER II) with the recent passage of the congressional funding bill.

“These new funds will address and mitigate any learning loss that our students may have experienced,” Arntzen said in the announcement. “I have continually reached out to Montanans as we collectively seek ways to support our teachers, parents, and students in maintaining a safe, high-quality learning environment.”

In May, Montana schools received $41 million during the first round of CARES Act distribution.

The new funds will be allocated consistent with the previous CARES Act funding through a Title I formula supporting economically disadvantaged students. The announcement said additional details will be available in the coming days.

Arntzen also announced Montana will receive federal aid specifically for Rural and Low-Income School (RLIS) programs.