Montana scores decline in 'nation's report card,' but above US average

Math and reading scores for Montana’s fourth and eighth grade students declined slightly overall but remain above national averages on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

This year was the first since 2019 that students across the nation participated in the test dubbed “the nation’s report card” after the COVID pandemic disrupted testing.

Nationally, a majority of states saw NAEP test results fall for fourth and eighth graders in math and reading from 2019 to 2022, resulting in the largest ever recorded national average score declines. The only jurisdiction that reported a significantly higher score among its eighth graders in reading was the Department of Defense Education Activity, a federal school system.

NAEP is a standardized test that measures math and reading knowledge for fourth and eighth grade students in all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Not all fourth and eighth grade students in the nation take the test, but it is administered to a representative sample size of students in each state every other year. For the 2022 test in Montana about 7,000 students were tested across 230 schools, according to the Office of Public Instruction. Test scores range from 0 to 500 with average scores landing between 200 and 300.

In Montana, test results among fourth graders dropped three points from 2019 in both math and reading, resulting in scores of 239 and 219 respectively, according to results released on Monday. Eighth graders scored a 277 in math, a seven point drop from 2019, and a 261 in reading, a four point drop.

“The consistent downward trend in assessment scores must be reversed and our student’s education must be put first,” said Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

Dr. Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said that she anticipated the results to reflect the impacts of learning disruption due to the pandemic. However, the results of NAEP do not draw a straight line between the time spent in remote learning and student achievement, Carr added.

Even before the pandemic, NAEP test scores showed limited progress in math and reading for both fourth and eighth graders in the decade leading into the 2019 test.

“These results provide some of the most crucial data we will need to help guide the next steps for supporting students and educators as we look to move forward,” Carr said.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona found this year’s results to be “appalling and unacceptable,” adding that the pandemic exacerbated existing issues in the country’s education system.

Moving forward, Cardona’s office will issue new guidance within the next week to help education leaders utilize federal COVID relief funds to address learning loss, among other resources for teachers and parents.

“We must treat the task of catching our children up with the urgency that this moment demands,” Cardona said.

This school year, the Montana OPI launched a pilot program for a new state assessment called the Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST). During this school year fifth and seventh graders across 46 school districts will participate in the test for the first time.

“As I have said before, a one-size-fits-all test does not accurately measure student knowledge,” Arntzen said.

Through MAST, participating students will be given multiple “testlets” throughout the school year, which are bite-sized tests closely connected to current classroom instruction that take between 10-15 minutes to complete. There are four testing windows throughout the school year.

By providing multiple tests throughout the year, teachers and administrators will have near immediate feedback on what skills students have mastered and what areas may need more attention.