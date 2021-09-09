Montana Senior Olympics kick off in Missoula with over 500 participants

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year is also an opportunity for participants to qualify for nationals, which adds a competitive edge for some participants, Bruning said. Nationals will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May 2022.

Each sport and event has its own guidelines for earning a spot at nationals. For some, placing in one of the top four spots will pave their way, but for events like track and field there could be performance standards athletes must meet in order to qualify.

But the event isn’t only for those looking to qualify for nationals.

“A lot of our participants just really want to come out and get some physical activity and socialize with other seniors who have the same interests as them,” Bruning said.

Events will be held at Fort Missoula Regional Park, Canyon River Golf Club, Westside Lanes, Peak Health and Wellness Center, Dornblaser Field, City Life Community Center, Hellgate Archery Range and elsewhere in town.

In terms of COVID-19 protocols, Bruning said they are following mask recommendation guidelines from the Missoula City-County Health Department for events, as well as rules set by individual indoor venues. Many events are held outdoors, however.