Montana Senior Olympics kick off in Missoula with over 500 participants

After postponing last year’s competition due to COVID-19, the 35th Montana Senior Olympics kicked off Thursday, boasting a record-breaking number of participants — nearly 200 more than event organizers anticipated.
This year more than 500 participants 50 years or older registered to compete in 15 events at various locations around Missoula between Sept. 9-11.
“People are really excited to get back out there,” said Anna Bruning, the adult programs coordinator for Missoula Parks and Recreation, which organized the competition.
The previous record for participants was set in 2019, with 359 registrants.
“We kind of expected, because of COVID-19 and being disconnected for a couple of years, that less people would register this year, but we were clearly wrong about that,” Bruning said.
Athletes will compete in events like archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, racewalk, road race, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field.
Pickleball is by far the most popular event this year with about 160 people registered to compete, Bruning said. Track and field has about 70 registrants and tennis between 50-60.
Athletes do not need to be residents of the state to compete in the Montana Senior Olympics. Registration closed on Aug. 27.
This year is also an opportunity for participants to qualify for nationals, which adds a competitive edge for some participants, Bruning said. Nationals will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May 2022.
Each sport and event has its own guidelines for earning a spot at nationals. For some, placing in one of the top four spots will pave their way, but for events like track and field there could be performance standards athletes must meet in order to qualify.
But the event isn’t only for those looking to qualify for nationals.
“A lot of our participants just really want to come out and get some physical activity and socialize with other seniors who have the same interests as them,” Bruning said.
Events will be held at Fort Missoula Regional Park, Canyon River Golf Club, Westside Lanes, Peak Health and Wellness Center, Dornblaser Field, City Life Community Center, Hellgate Archery Range and elsewhere in town.
In terms of COVID-19 protocols, Bruning said they are following mask recommendation guidelines from the Missoula City-County Health Department for events, as well as rules set by individual indoor venues. Many events are held outdoors, however.
The awards banquet was originally scheduled to be held indoors but will now be at an outdoor venue to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Most of the participants are from Missoula, and another 100 community members are expected to volunteer throughout the event. Most volunteer shifts average three hours in length.
“The Montana Senior Olympics would not be possible without the generosity of our volunteers and community,” said Montana Parks and Recreation in a news release about the event. “Volunteering for the MSO is a wonderful way to serve your community, see some great sports action and make new friends.”