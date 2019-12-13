Friday marked opening day for Lost Trail Ski Area with 3 inches of new snow piling atop another 7 inches from the previous 36 hours, according to the Sula ski area's recorded message.
Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area noted on its website it planned to open Saturday with chairs No. 1 and 4. The ski area on the Montana-Idaho border counted 12 inches of new snow reported in the last 24 hours as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Montana Snowbowl may open this weekend, but a Facebook message from Thursday said the area needs "a little more snow."
"Been making as much snow as we can, but just need a little more help from Mother Nature. Do your snow dances!!
"There is a chance we will have limited terrain open Saturday or Sunday. Will post details as soon as we know."
Joe Messina, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said the east side of the Continental Divide has seen much snow, but the Lower Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Kootenai areas have lower than average snowfall. The Lower Clark Fork sits at 59% of the average mountain snowpack.
"We're hoping for more snow too because it's more than just the ski areas. It's definitely the water supply and agriculture and everything," Messina said. "We're praying for more snow, but we're in a dry pattern."
Generally, he said, snowpack is slightly below average in western Montana, albeit with some outliers.
Messina said western Montana generally will see a steady stream of moisture this weekend. Although it isn't a huge system and will be counted in "definitely inches and not feet," it will last until Sunday. "After the weekend, it'll dry out again a little bit, unfortunately," he said.
Friday, Blacktail Mountain at Lakeside said it anticipates announcing an opening date early next week.
Elsewhere north of Missoula, Whitefish Mountain Resort opened last Friday, Dec. 6, and skiing started at Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg on Saturday. Discovery reopens Saturday and plans to remain open seven days a week after that.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests noted Friday "snow is starting to accumulate at Lolo Pass and winter activities are in the works." A news release said the visitor center opens Saturday along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line and managers are anxious for more snow.
"While snowpack is still too thin for the groomer to start packing the (cross-country) ski and snowmobile trails, managers are monitoring weather and ground conditions closely, eagerly awaiting more incoming snowflakes to land," the news release said.
Updated information on all of western Montana’s ski areas is available on their individual websites and social media outlets.