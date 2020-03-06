Montana State prez criticizes policy flip-flop boosting University of Montana

The president of Montana State University criticized state officials Friday for consistently favoring the University of Montana over the last decade, twice changing system funding policies to suit UM, both when the Missoula campus was thriving a decade ago and again since UM began struggling.
Waded Cruzado, the president of MSU since 2010, took the Board of Regents to task during its March meeting, warning that it was losing sight of its mission to support Montana students by shifting its policies to suit UM’s budget needs at the expense of MSU, the Bozeman flagship.
The Regents, an appointed board overseeing the Montana University System, have in the past decade voted to give UM more state funding when its enrollment was soaring, even forcing MSU to pay $9 million to UM in 2011 because UM had more students at the time and — as the argument went at the time — needed more resources to support them.
Then, as enrollment at UM fell, the board began shifting away from that system of funding. While the changes to funding occurred under four different UM presidents, Cruzado watched it all take place at MSU and on Friday appeared to have had enough. It is rare for a top campus official to publicly take the regents and Commissioner's Office to task.
“Ten years ago, when I arrived at Montana State University, the situation was very different,” Cruzado told the board. “Because of the fact that we were down in enrollment based on just one year, the board decided to re-base the budget, and we lost a considerable amount of money. That’s the way we used to welcome presidents in the past.”
In November, the Board of Regents approved a $150,000 bonus in an attempt to keep Cruzado at MSU, where she has overseen the only school in the system to see sustained large-scale post-Recession growth. She has been recruited by multiple other universities, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said at the time, with offers "placed in hand," higher than what she would be earning even with the bonus.
While Cruzado did not call out the Missoula flagship by name, UM President Seth Bodnar recognized the policy she was criticizing was set up to help his campus through its efforts to bounce back, and he offered a rebuttal in his own comments.
“I have the utmost respect for President Cruzado and we’re working through this, but I also think I would be remiss on behalf of some of the other campuses to not acknowledge that a pure resident (enrollment) number is part, an important part, of the picture, but also mission differentiation and what campuses are charged to do, is also an important part of the picture," he said. "But we are pushing hard on recruiting, and I think I can speak for other campuses as well on recruiting and retention, but it is a part, and a very important part."
UM has been the liberal arts and sciences campus, and MSU was established as the agricultural college and has focused on science, technology, engineering and math fields.
Regents and Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education staff did not address the comments by either president during the meeting, but in a phone call with the Missoulian after the meeting, OCHE spokesperson Karen Ogden echoed Bodnar's statement, saying resident enrollment was just one factor in determining state funding.
Beginning as early as 2009, shortly before Cruzado was hired at MSU, UM officials advocated for basing the amount of state funding each campus received on in-state student enrollment numbers. The school’s enrollment was growing quickly, and officials said without a tuition increase or an increase in state funding, staffing levels would not be able to keep pace with the number of students.
In November 2009, then-UM President George Dennison told the Board of Regents the university system as a whole needed more state money, or UM needed to get a bigger chunk of the current state funding. Otherwise, Dennison said, UM would risk things like larger class sizes, a worse graduation rate, and lower morale, according to meeting minutes.
Over the course of the next year, records show multiple regents and high-ranking staff members of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education repeatedly spoke in favor of focusing the way OCHE distributes money on the number of in-state students each campus enrolled.
Finally in June 2011, the board voted to change its policy to focus on resident enrollment, and in turn forced MSU to pay UM more than $9 million over the course of the next three years because, at the time, UM had more students than MSU.
According to one high ranking official at MSU who worked there at the time and requested anonymity in order to speak candidly about internal deliberations, MSU decided to go along with the change, but in a way that would work in its favor — heavily investing in getting more students on campus, a strategy that paid off as its enrollment skyrocketed.
In 2013, MSU enrolled more students than UM for the first time, and the trend has continued, widening the gap between the two schools.
Meanwhile, the year that regents changed policy to favor UM’s booming enrollment marked the high point of UM’s trajectory, and enrollment has stumbled ever since, falling about 40% by fall 2019.
While Cruzado’s comments Friday marked perhaps the first time her frustration boiled over publicly amid the official change in the funding policy, the Board of Regents and OCHE have been shifting away from the policy of valuing in-state enrollment for years.
Around 2015, UM officials, who previously described the enrollment slide as a “blip,” began to take seriously the need to cut staff and faculty as student numbers continued to fall.
Meanwhile MSU’s enrollment climbed, thanks at least in part to its investment in recruitment and a national uptick in student interest in the types of programs it offered that UM did not, particularly engineering.
UM went through multiple rounds of academic program reviews and personnel-cutting attempts to varying degrees of success, receiving $2 million from the state government to fund early retirement and buyout offers meant to help bring its personnel budget in line with its shrinking tuition revenue.
Under the board’s policy to spend more on schools with more Montana students, for which UM lobbied early in the decade, the board should have spent less on UM and more on MSU over the past five years. But the opposite was true, as the state funding per student going to MSU fell and UM's grew.
UM received about $2,000 more in state funding than MSU for each in-state student it enrolled, or 24% per student, according to budget records from OCHE. Over the past five years, state funding per in-state student grew twice as fast at UM than it did at MSU.
Now, MSU is experiencing the same crunch UM felt in 2010, with packed classrooms and stretched facilities, when UM demanded state funding follow the students. But instead of acting to support its growing campus, the Board of Regents voted to pay less attention to where Montanans are choosing to go.
“I am concerned that in the last four years, the way in which the lump sum has been allocated has been moving away from resident (enrollment) considerations,” Cruzado said. “I want to help everybody, but it's been going on too long. And it will have an impact. It does have an impact already. The budget at Montana State University is heavily dependent on out-of-state tuition.”
The years of decreasing funding for Montana students at MSU have led Cruzado to do what she said she did not want to do: disproportionately recruit out-of-state students in order to balance the budget, which she said comes at the expense of serving the university system’s mission.
“This last year we crossed a line I did not want to cross, where more than half of my students are out-of-state students. One good day we’re going to open our eyes and find a situation I don't want to have. And again, I say this with a profound sense of respect, but it’s getting to be a little bit difficult,” she told regents on Friday. “If we are not here to educate more Montanans, then we need to ask ourselves, ‘What are we here for?’”
Friday, the board voted to officially change its policy, and pay less attention to how many Montanans each campus is enrolling when deciding funding. With its high enrollment, MSU also has a higher number of Montana students. But state dollars aren't as closely tied to residents anymore, and out-of-state students pay much higher tuition. So campuses arguably have less incentive to serve Montana students.
Ogden said OCHE has tried to make up for the changes in funding by giving MSU the vast majority of the state money allocated last legislative session for infrastructure projects and inflationary costs.
“I think what (President Cruzado) was doing is requesting and advocating for more resources, because that’s her role,” Ogden said. “Everyone is working with what they have, and our campuses are doing a good job of serving our resident students and we’re all working with the funding available. The bottom line is our campuses are meeting the mission of serving students regardless of where they are coming from.”