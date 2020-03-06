Montana State prez criticizes policy flip-flop boosting University of Montana

“Ten years ago, when I arrived at Montana State University, the situation was very different,” Cruzado told the board. “Because of the fact that we were down in enrollment based on just one year, the board decided to re-base the budget, and we lost a considerable amount of money. That’s the way we used to welcome presidents in the past.”

In November, the Board of Regents approved a $150,000 bonus in an attempt to keep Cruzado at MSU, where she has overseen the only school in the system to see sustained large-scale post-Recession growth. She has been recruited by multiple other universities, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said at the time, with offers "placed in hand," higher than what she would be earning even with the bonus.

While Cruzado did not call out the Missoula flagship by name, UM President Seth Bodnar recognized the policy she was criticizing was set up to help his campus through its efforts to bounce back, and he offered a rebuttal in his own comments.