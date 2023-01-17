Montana State University student files suit after being removed from sorority

A Montana State University student filed a complaint in U.S. District Court against some university administrators after she was barred from participating in a sorority’s activities for questioning its use of preferred pronouns when referring to members.

The suit and request for preliminary injunction filed on Friday names Montana’s Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian, MSU President Waded Cruzado and Kyleen Breslin, director of MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity, as defendants.

Daria Danley, the plaintiff in the suit, started as a student at MSU in fall 2020 and began the process of becoming a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Another student was initiated around the same time as Danley and “routinely made inappropriate sexual comments in the presence of other (sorority) members,” and asked Danley to “hang out” repeatedly, which made her uncomfortable, according to court documents. Danley reported her concerns to the chapter’s leadership.

Danley also reportedly challenged the group’s use of preferred pronouns when identifying themselves.

In September 2021, chapter leadership called Danley regarding “alleged comments you made during polish week about our members in the LGBTQ+ community” that could be defined as hate speech, according to court documents.

When asked by Danley to identify the alleged hate speech, sorority leadership replied that Danley made remarks that it was “stupid” and “dumb” to be in a sorority and use alternative pronouns.

Later that month, Danley was dismissed from the chapter and MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity informed her that an interim mutual no-contact order had been issued against her and the other sorority student who allegedly made unwanted advances toward her.

Danley was evicted from the sorority house in Bozeman as a result of the no-contact order.

In October, Breslin signed an administrative complaint stating that Danley’s actions were discriminatory and an investigation by the university ensued. With the conclusion of the investigation, Danley was informed that the complaint would be dismissed if she agreed to a resolution that included “sensitivity training,” which she declined.

The complaint against Danley was dismissed in February 2022 but the no-contact order remained in place as it was independent of the investigation. The next month, Danley applied for reinstatement through the sorority’s national headquarters and was approved in September.

“I still care greatly for Alpha Gamma Delta as a whole and I know it does so much good for women, I just happened to get into a bad chapter,” Danley is quoted as saying in the court documents.

In Spring 2022, the AGD chapter at MSU dissolved and the no-contact order remained in effect. Although the chapter dissolved, the members still in the community continued to organize events in Bozeman and around the country. Danley cannot participate in these events due to the no-contact order, despite having her membership restored by the sorority’s headquarters.

“MSU has rejected repeated requests by the victim to rescind the order and has never explained why the order remains necessary or elaborated on why it was imposed in the first place,” the complaint reads. “Nor has MSU ever given the victim a hearing to challenge the order.”

The suit claims this incident violated Danley’s constitutional and statutory rights, and undermines “her future education and professional prospects.” A request for preliminary injunction was also filed in court. Danley is represented by Matthew Monforton of Monforton Law Offices PLLC.

“Plaintiff’s complaints, by their nature, present only one side of an issue,” said Mike Becker, MSU’s news director, in response to the allegations in the suit against two of its administrators. “We will now let the court’s processes follow their due course.”

The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education agreed with MSU’s statement and has no further comments to offer at this time.