Montana students can explore the world during 'Academic WorldQuest'

Now in its 17th year, the Montana World Affairs Council is hosting “Academic WorldQuest” March 1-4. The event is a four-day global education conference that features a range of expert speakers on international topics that matter to Montana. The event is free to all Montana students. The conference is capped off by an international affairs academic competition that challenges students’ knowledge of the world in a fun and engaging way. The three top teams of the academic competition have the opportunity to represent Montana at the National AWQ Competition.

The conference is free to all Montana students and will be held entirely online, allowing students from across the state to participate virtually.

Academic WorldQuest prepares students for the growing challenges they face in an increasingly global and interconnected world. By participating, Montana students have the opportunity to develop a greater sense of the world around them and the possibilities for them on the global stage. AWQ also helps to demonstrate for the students that we are all part of a larger landscape. The online conference is an opportunity to engage students from across Montana, in conversations and engaging analysis of international affairs and responsible global citizenship.

For more information and to register, contact Nikki Geiszler at 406-529-3565 or ngeiszler@montanaworldaffairs.org.

