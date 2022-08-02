Montana Supreme Court affirms previous district court rulings in school mask suit

The Montana Supreme Court rejected claims by Missoula and Gallatin county parents who objected to school mask policies, saying school districts had the authority to provide a safe environment.

The justices agreed with rulings made previously by district courts in Gallatin and Missoula counties to deny preliminary injunctions regarding school mask policies in those respective counties.

Local parents in Gallatin and Missoula counties filed their respective suits last year, but were ultimately denied. The two groups eventually joined forces and appealed the district courts’ decisions to the state Supreme Court.

The opinion of the Montana Supreme Court was delivered Tuesday afternoon by Justice Jim Rice. All justices on the court concurred with the opinion.

“The district courts did not manifestly abuse their discretion by denying the preliminary injunctions, and their orders are affirmed,” the court wrote in its opinion.

Parents in Missoula County took issue with face-covering policies at Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range School District and the Hellgate Elementary School district. Gallatin County parents sued Bozeman School District, Monforton School District and Big Sky School District.

The parents were represented by Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades of Rhoades & Erickson PLLC. The school districts were represented by Elizabeth Kaleva, Kevin Twidwell and Elizabeth O’Halloran of Kaleva Law Offices of Missoula.

The parents were joined by Stand Up Montana, a nonprofit organization based in Gallatin County. The group provides support for legal action against school districts in Montana that are “illegally masking our children,” according to its website.

The Montana Supreme Court cited a similar case in Maine where a parent sued the town of Winslow, the school board, district and superintendent arguing that the school mask policy violated his right to make decisions affecting his child’s health.

A district court in Maine dismissed the suit filed by Scott Fortuna earlier this summer in June.

“Once his child is in school, Mr. Fortuna’s parental rights must be measured against the equal rights of other parents to control their children and the duty of the school to provide a safe environment for all children, not just Mr. Fortuna’s child, and for others who work or volunteer in the school,” the Maine court wrote.