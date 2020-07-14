Montana Supreme Court denies law school grads' bar exam exemption request

The Montana Supreme Court has denied a petition to grant law school graduates a special exemption from the Montana Bar Exam, saying such a move would put the public at risk by admitting to practice students who might not otherwise pass the bar.
The petition, filed Thursday, July 9, asked the Supreme Court to grant graduates diploma privilege, an option that would exempt them from the final exam and fast track their admittance into the State Bar of Montana, Montana’s attorney association. Petitioners pointed to public health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic and inadequate proposed solutions as reasons for filing the petition.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cited the credibility and reputation of the bar as grounds for denying the request.
“This Court must consider not only the potential risk to the health of Bar examinees and their contacts, but also the question of whether admitting individuals who meet certain criteria on a diploma privilege would harm the bar as a whole,” the Supreme Court said in its order.
Before being allowed to practice law in a state, a law school graduate must be admitted into that state’s bar via the bar exam.
Montana had diploma privilege until 1983, when it was abolished by the Supreme Court for being too sweeping in its acceptance of attorneys into the state bar, according to Tuesday’s supreme court filing. That same argument applies today, the court said.
UM’s 2019 bar pass rate was just over 81% for first-time test takers, according Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the university. Petitioners indicated that everyone on the petition would meet the criteria needed for diploma privilege. These two statistics in context, said the Supreme Court, would mean more people would qualify for the state bar with diploma privilege than would ordinarily qualify with the bar exam.
“Assuming a generous 85% pass rate, this would mean that if this Court granted diploma privilege in response to this Petition, 14 or 15 individuals would be admitted to the practice of law in this State who would otherwise not be admitted,” the Supreme Court said. “This is the harm this Court sought to avoid when it eliminated diploma privilege some 30 years ago.
“That outcome would put our public at risk and is unfair to other practitioners,” the court continued in the document.
No petitioners immediately responded to requests for comment.
The bar exam will take place in the University Center Ballroom July 28-29.
