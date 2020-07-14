Montana Supreme Court denies law school grads' bar exam exemption request

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Supreme Court has denied a petition to grant law school graduates a special exemption from the Montana Bar Exam, saying such a move would put the public at risk by admitting to practice students who might not otherwise pass the bar.

The petition, filed Thursday, July 9, asked the Supreme Court to grant graduates diploma privilege, an option that would exempt them from the final exam and fast track their admittance into the State Bar of Montana, Montana’s attorney association. Petitioners pointed to public health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic and inadequate proposed solutions as reasons for filing the petition.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cited the credibility and reputation of the bar as grounds for denying the request.

“This Court must consider not only the potential risk to the health of Bar examinees and their contacts, but also the question of whether admitting individuals who meet certain criteria on a diploma privilege would harm the bar as a whole,” the Supreme Court said in its order.

Before being allowed to practice law in a state, a law school graduate must be admitted into that state’s bar via the bar exam.