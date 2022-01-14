Montana Supreme Court rules in favor of Missoula man prosecuted twice for same charge

The Montana Supreme Court ruled in favor of a man accusing Missoula County’s District Court of attempting to prosecute him twice for a criminal sexual assault charge stemming from a 2005 incident.

John T. Mosby was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2005 following an incident in the showers at a local gym. He was found unfit to proceed with the criminal justice process due to a developmental disability and the District Court dismissed the criminal case.

State prosecution then opened a civil case with a petition for an emergency commitment, according to Montana Supreme Court documents. He was sent to the Montana Developmental Center.

The county court filed petitions annually for Mosby’s re-commitment to the developmental center, to which he did not object. In 2013, he began requesting hearings for the re-commitments. He wanted to pursue community-based treatment.

In hearings in 2018, over Mosby’s objection, the Missoula District Court reinstated his criminal case and continued his civil case so he could stay at the Montana Developmental Center while the criminal case moved forward. Mosby argued the court did not have the authority to revive this dismissed charge from 2005.

Missoula County District Court Judge Robert Deschamps presided in the District Court hearings.

The criminal case proceeded, and Mosby filed a motion to dismiss the case as a violation of his right to a speedy trial — this was also denied by the District Court. In agreement with prosecution, Mosby pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge while reserving these issues for appeal. He was sentenced to 100 years of incarceration with 50 of those suspended.

Mosby filed his appeal with the Montana Supreme Court in June of 2019.

Mosby’s appeal raised issues with the District Court’s approach. It asked the high court to determine whether the state’s laws on fitness to stand trial allow for a district court to resume a criminal case that was previously dismissed because the defendant was found unfit to proceed with trial.

The Supreme Court's opinion, delivered by Chief Justice Mike McGrath on Tuesday, offers a critique of how Missoula County’s District Court handled Mosby’s criminal case. Two significant flaws were identified by the high court. The court largely argues that too much time had elapsed — 12 years — to restart prosecution of Mosby, saying that the District Court should have dismissed the criminal charge.

“The District Court invalidly ‘revived’ charges dismissed over a decade earlier without the issuance of new charging documents as due process requires,” the opinion said. “The second issue concerns when and how to appropriately exercise renewed criminal jurisdiction."

The state conceded it should have filed new charges, but argued this shouldn’t matter because the ultimate goal was the same: “downplaying the effect of Mosby’s jumbled procedural treatment,” the opinion says.

“We conclude by stressing the passage of time through Mosby’s chronicle as a whole,” the opinion reads. “Here, Mosby was long ago found to lack the mental capacity to face criminal prosecution. The result was 13.5 years of confinement in state mental institutions — a type of confinement that Montana law now explicitly recognizes as equivalent to imprisonment and subject to credit as such.”

Because of the high court’s ruling, Mosby’s criminal charge was dismissed, but the state has the possibility of trying to seek civil commitment again of Mosby, Montana Appellate Defender Chad Wright said.

Mosby is still serving time in the Montana State Prison for a separate felony assault charge.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.