Montana Supreme Court rules in favor of state in Missoula warrantless search

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Flathead District Court decision that evidence obtained during a warrantless search of a Missoula man’s apartment in 2018 did not violate his constitutional rights.

Arthur Peoples filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court in January 2019. The opinion was delivered Jan. 11 and was written by Justice Dirk Sandefur.

Peoples was detained on his bed, naked, for 30 minutes while officials passed through and searched his apartment.

He was convicted in 2003 in Flathead County of operating a methamphetamine laboratory and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He was given a 20-year prison sentence with five of those years suspended. He was released to the custody of probation officers in February 2017. In the following months, he admitted to his probation officers that he had used meth on multiple occasions.

In March 2018, probation officers went to Peoples’ apartment in Missoula to check on him for suspected drug use after his wife had tipped officials off the day prior. The officers said they knocked repeatedly and didn’t receive an answer. When they gained entry, they found Peoples sitting on his bed with no clothing on with a bag of what looked like meth near him.

One of the officers handcuffed Peoples — who was still naked — and left him there for about half an hour while other officers “performed a protective sweep of the apartment.”

When Missoula police arrived, Peoples was still handcuffed without clothing on his bed.

“At the prompting of the MPD officer, the PO allowed Peoples to get dressed and the police officer later took him into custody regarding his suspected methamphetamine possession,” the opinion reads.

Peoples was calm and compliant throughout the process, the probation officer said in his testimony. A dissenting opinion from Justice Ingrid Gustafson notes that Peoples’ probation officer, Sam Stricker, said there was no concern for officer safety as there were no reports that Peoples had a weapon or was acting erratically.

At the time of the search, local officials were investigating a possible homicide in the area.

There was short-lived suspicion by law enforcement of Peoples, who is Black, potentially being involved in the homicide that was not based on any reliable information, that was likely related to his race, Assistant Appellate Defender Kathryn Hutchison said.

Peoples was placed into custody and taken out of his apartment.

Peoples retained counsel and answered “not true” to the alleged violations and subsequently filed a motion to suppress the drug evidence found at this apartment, saying law enforcement lacked sufficient justification for the search.

In his appeal, Peoples asked the high court to determine if the Flathead County District Court erroneously denied the motion to suppress based on the search being conducted without a warrant.

In the high court’s majority opinion, Justice Sandefur writes that Peoples’ apartment was a constitutionally protected area “in which he had reasonable expectation of privacy to the extent undiminished by his probation status.” However, the court cites a Montana Constitution exception that stipulates that a probation officer can search a probationer’s home “without a warrant or probable cause for evidence of violation of a probation condition or the criminal law.”

In Peoples’ case, his probation conditions required him to submit to a warrantless search “of his person, vehicle, place of residence, and place of employment by his supervising officer whenever there is reasonable cause to believe that he has violated the law or any condition of his sentence.”

The court argues that the suspected methamphetamine use was sufficient cause for a warrantless search. Peoples does not dispute this, the opinion says.

“We hold that the District Court correctly found and concluded that the warrantless entry and search of his home for evidence of methamphetamine possession and use on March 16, 2018, was lawful under the probation search exception recognized under Article II, Sections 10-11 of the Montana Constitution,” Justice Sandefur writes.

Turning to the issue of Peoples’ 30-minute detainment while he was unclothed, the opinion says the state didn’t articulate “any reasonable justification for requiring Peoples to sit handcuffed naked on his bed for 30 minutes in the presence of several officers.” However, the majority argued that 30-minute detainment would not be sufficient cause to exclude evidence turned up during the search (in this case, meth) because it wasn’t until after they found the drugs that they handcuffed Peoples.

In Gustafson's dissent, she says the way officers conducted themselves and treated Peoples during the search was unconstitutional and showed neglect for his welfare.

Peoples’ probation officer, Stricker, followed up on Peoples’ wife’s tip about a possible overdose over 24 hours after the call came in. When they entered his apartment, Peoples was “conscious, alert, and cooperative with the officers,” Justice Gustafson’s opinion said.

She points to the scope of the search in Peoples’ apartment. Body camera footage shows multiple officers from multiple agencies involved, combing through his apartment, all without a search warrant.

“This was a pre-planned forced entry search that required staffing with a supervisor for clearance to perform a forced entry and coordination with the U.S. Marshals to bring in someone with expertise in forced entry. The officers entered with guns drawn,” Justice Gustafson’s opinion says.

She argues the probation officers violated Peoples’ constitutional rights with the way they detained him.

“Such conduct showed either callous disregard for human dignity or an intent to harass and intimidate Peoples,” she writes. “Our state constitution holds government actors to a higher standard than the actions taken by the officers in this case.”

Because of the baseless implication that Peoples might have been involved in a homicide, he faced judgment from his community and lost his apartment lease and business, Justice Gustafson added.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.