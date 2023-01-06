Montana teacher licenses decline 9% in past 5 years

The total number of teaching licenses in Montana has decreased by 9% in the last five years, according to the 2022 teacher licensure report from the Office of Public Instruction.

In that time, the amount of new licenses decreased by 21% and the number of educators who have maintained their licenses shrunk by about 7%, Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen's office stated. Emergency authorizations, which allow people who are not currently qualified educators to fill vacant positions, grew by 42% from 2018 and peaked with 173 emergency licenses in 2021.

As superintendent, Arntzen pushed for flexibility with teacher licensing rules in hopes of alleviating ongoing teacher shortages across the state. Some of those changes now allow teachers with standard, unrestricted, out-of-state licenses with two years of experience to teach in Montana without providing their Praxis exam score, college GPA or student-teaching portfolio.

It also created the opportunity for those with out-of-state licenses to teach in Montana with no previous classroom experience if they have at least a 3.5 GPA, a passing Praxis score or a passing grade on a portfolio.

OPI also launched a new, streamlined, teacher licensing system from RANDA Solutions in June. The modernized system eliminates most of the manual work that was done previously to process applications and is also used by state education departments in Tennessee, Colorado, Kentucky and South Carolina.

“I have sought solutions by offering flexibilities in our teacher licensing rules, streamlining our teacher licensing system, increasing our professional development courses and developing a teacher resident program to ensure our first-year teachers are classroom-ready,” Arntzen said. “Through these innovative solutions Montana is putting our students first.”

OPI remained optimistic that those changes would lead to an increase in licenses in 2022. However, the total number of licenses decreased by 6% from 2021 to 2022.

“As I’ve said before, our schools mirror the many 'help wanted' signs in businesses throughout our Montana communities,” Arntzen said.

Teacher shortages in Montana mirror similar trends happening across the country since the COVID pandemic. In the two years from the beginning of the pandemic, state and local education employment fell by nearly 5% overall, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Low pay is also top of mind with educators, administrators and education advocates. Generally, K-12 teachers are paid 19.2% less than similar workers in other occupations according to the Economic Policy Institute in 2022.

When it comes to pay, Montana school districts often struggle to maintain pay scales competitive with neighboring states.

The average starting salary for a teacher in Montana was $32,871 during the 2019-2020 school year, the lowest of any other state in the country and nearly $8,000 less than the national average, according to the Learning Policy Institute. On average, Idaho starts its teachers at $38,015, North Dakota at $40,106 and Wyoming at $46,558.