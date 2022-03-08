Montana teacher licensing revisions draw criticism, public comment open through April 8

The Montana Board of Public Education has received a substantial number of public comments about proposed revisions to state teaching licensing rules.

There's about a month left to submit comments before the record closes on April 8, according to McCall Flynn, executive director of the Board of Public Education.

In general, the proposed revisions seek to reduce certain requirements and expand opportunities to obtain a teaching license in Montana. Most of the changes are meant to address the ongoing teacher shortage issue across the state, the Office of Public Instruction said.

At a public hearing in late February, seven heavy hitters in the Montana education community were overwhelmingly critical of the proposed revisions. Some commenters expressed their weariness concerning “broad” terminology, while others were unsure that revisions would actually address the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers in rural schools.

“It’s the breadth and speed with which these proposed changes have been brought forward,” said state Rep. Moffie Funk at the hearing. “Just makes me a little uneasy that they haven’t been delved into with quite the depth that would be appropriate.”

Tricia Seifert, the head of the Department of Education at Montana State University, spoke at the hearing on behalf of the Montana Council of Deans of Education and was not optimistic that expanding alternative pathways to teaching careers would have the impact they intend.

Generally, a person who has completed an alternative pathway to obtain a teaching license in Montana has not completed a traditional teacher certification program, like those offered at MSU or the University of Montana. Teach for America is one example of an alternative certification opportunity.

The proposed change regarding alternative pathways would cut back on the required time to earn a teaching license from five years down to none. Presently, teachers who have completed an alternative educator preparation program outside of Montana must provide proof of five years experience before they are eligible for a license in most cases.

“The evidence indicates that there is great variation in the variety and in the quality of alternative preparation programs and thus, it would be irresponsible to treat all of those programs as equal,” Seifert said.

She added that while overall enrollment at MSU has been on the rise in recent years, most of that growth is due to out-of-state students, not undergraduate students from Montana.

“The decline of Montana high school seniors' pursuit of postsecondary education is concerning because all pathways to teacher licensure begin with a baccalaureate degree,” Seifert said. “If students are not seeing themselves as college material, then they’re likely not seeing themselves as teachers either.”

Kristi Steinberg, the licensure and assessment manager at the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education at UM, noted the “lack of clarity” of many of the definitions in the proposed revisions.

“What’s keeping me kind of awake at night is thinking about how these changes will impact my daughter, who is in sixth grade, and her classmates. We have a responsibility as (educator preparation programs) to train teachers who have a positive impact on PK-12 learning and the state has an obligation to set strong quality control measures that are clear within districts exercising local control and hiring educators who meet these quality standards,” Steinberg said. “Our kids deserve this.”

Dr. Stevie Schmitz, director of education and education leadership at Rocky Mountain College, was the last commenter to speak at the hearing. She noted that revising these rules is important, but agreed with the critiques of those before her.

She challenged the board to ask themselves if they “are going to augment the problem or help solve it.”

“Those children there deserve the best as well, but this problem is not going to be solved by the number of people we bring into the field and the way we bring them in,” Schmitz said. “But instead, of how we prepare them for the world they’re going to be facing.”

The board will meet at a special meeting in Helena on April 28, then come to a final decision at its meeting May 12-13 in Great Falls.

Written comments can be submitted to P.O. Box 200601, Helena, MT 59620, faxed to 406-444-0847 or emailed to bpe@mt.gov.

