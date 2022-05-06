Montana teacher licensing rule revisions nearing finish line

The Montana Board of Public Education recently responded to 65 comments regarding proposed revisions to teacher licensing regulations before it will adopt the new rules at a meeting this week.

In the special meeting held at the Capitol on April 28, board members reviewed comments posed by educators, state officials and the public submitted between January and early April. Board members worked to find a balance between eliminating barriers to various educator’s licenses without sacrificing quality of instruction.

The complete list of comments the board responded to in its special meeting can be found online.

Much of the discussion, from both the board members and commenters, circulated around clearing up language that could be confusing, establishing definitions and fixing grammatical errors.

The board agreed with some of the recommendations from the Office of Public Instruction such as creating new ways for current educators to add additional endorsements to their license and returning unusual cases with licensing to the authority of the state superintendent.

Some of the OPI’s other recommendations, such as creating a rule that would make it easier for military spouses and dependents with licenses in other states to teach in Montana, underwent slight modifications to clarify definitions.

“This is a win for Montana's school districts,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “The vote today by the Board of Public Education honors the teaching profession with an emphasis on quality while providing flexibilities. Montana is leading the nation in the redesign of the educator workforce.”

The board unanimously agreed with comments to allow a teacher with a standard-unrestricted out-of-state educator license and at least two years of successful teaching experience to teach in Montana.

This would allow a teacher with 25 years of experience in Colorado to be licensed in Montana without providing their Praxis exam score, college grade-point-average, or student-teaching portfolio, according to Tammy Lacey, chair of the Board of Public Education.

The OPI previously recommended removing required years of experience for out-of-state educators. Governor Greg Gianforte’s office also supported the recommendation.

“For too long, Montana has struggled to recruit and retain K-12 educators for our schools,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “By eliminating unnecessary barriers, we’ll get more high-quality educators in our classrooms, develop a stronger educator workforce and help our students reach their full outstanding potential.”

The process of revising the teacher licensing rules began in November 2020 and a 24-member task force made up of educators from across the state recommended changes to Arntzen. After reviewing the recommendations, Arntzen put them before the board for their approval in January 2022.

Most of the proposed revisions by the OPI sought to reduce certain requirements and expand opportunities to obtain a teaching license in Montana in an effort to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

After the board’s approval, a public comment session opened for about four months with an in-person public hearing held in the Capitol in February.

The Board of Public Education will have a final vote to adopt the licensing flexibilities during their meeting on May 12 at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls. The meeting will be streamed online.

