Montana tourism on rebound after steep drop in 2020

It’s pretty likely that 2021 will see a big rebound, Grau said.

“State parks are awfully busy,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if in 2021, when all is said and done and fingers crossed we control the pandemic, we regain all or most of what we lost in this last year in terms of travel.”

If fishing outfitter businesses in the Missoula area are any indication, 2021 is already off to a hot start.

“It’s super nutty,” explained John Herzer, who owns Blackfoot River Outfitters with his wife, Terri Raugland. “My sense of it, talking to everybody, is we’re going to see an increase in the number of fly fishing people for sure across the board for a year or two. This year in particular is going to be silly."

They've been inundated with calls this spring.

"We already have more blackout dates, because we’re booked up, than we’ve ever had total in 30 years," he said.

Herzer believes large marketing firms in big cities are using fly fishing as a way to market products to millions of people, he said.