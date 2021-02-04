Montana tribal leaders discuss fighting the pandemic

Looking for leadership

Fyant laid out CSKT’s response to the pandemic from early on. Last spring, the tribes decided to declare a state of emergency. As it became clear the virus would reach Montana, they were “waiting for some kind of national leadership to emerge, and give us direction about what to do, and that really didn’t happen,” she said.

Tribal leaders concluded: “We’re a sovereign nation, we just need to do this,” she said.

They formed a unified command system with Lake County. The tribes enacted shelter-in-place and social distancing rules. “We pretty much just shut down our tribal operations,” Fyant said, and “put a hold on everything.”

“We were mostly concerned about public health and the safety of our people,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Efforts included transit to get people to medical appointments. They created housing assistance for homeless people. The immersion school, Nkwusm, went virtual last March and is remodeling for better social distancing when it reopens. Two Eagle River School canceled its basketball season, one of the few reservation schools to do so.

“That was pretty major, because you know, on the reservation, basketball is life,” she said.