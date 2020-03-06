Montana U.S. Senate race: Democrat drops out, Libertarian jumps in

Josh Seckinger announced Friday he was exiting the Democratic primary for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Montana in order to endorse Gov. Steve Bullock.
As of Friday morning, Bullock, termed out as governor, had not yet filed as a Senate candidate. The filing deadline is Monday.
As late as last month, Bullock insisted after his failed bid to be the Democratic nominee for president that he would not run against U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, the incumbent Republican. However, this week, a source with knowledge of Bullock's thinking said he was considering a Senate race. The New York Times' Jonathan Martin, who first reported the possible reversal this week, wrote that Bullock in an email "declined to say whether he would run."
Thursday, Eric Fulton of Whitefish filed to run and is the only Libertarian to file as of Friday, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State website. Fulton's LinkedIn profile lists him as board chairman of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph.
Seckinger, a fly fishing guide who lives in Bozeman, threw his support behind Bullock as he stepped aside.
You have free articles remaining.
"I entered this race because I felt working class Montanans needed someone to represent them," Seckinger said. "With a strong history as attorney general and governor, Steve Bullock is the best person in the state to do that. He has my full support to be the Democratic nominee for the United States Senate.
"I will do whatever I can to ensure he defeats Steve Daines in November."
The other Democratic candidates are Bozeman resident Cora Neumann, who has worked in the public lands and public health fields; Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins; John Mues, a Navy veteran and engineer who works in the energy field and lives in Loma; and scientist Mike Knoles, of Bozeman.
Political analyst and University of Montana journalism professor Lee Banville earlier predicted the other Democratic contenders would rally around a veteran candidate.
Daniel Larson of Stevensville already filed as a Republican to take on Daines.
In his announcement about giving up his quest for the Senate, Seckinger noted he was only in the race for 16 days.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.