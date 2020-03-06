Montana U.S. Senate race: Democrat drops out, Libertarian jumps in

Josh Seckinger announced Friday he was exiting the Democratic primary for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Montana in order to endorse Gov. Steve Bullock.

As of Friday morning, Bullock, termed out as governor, had not yet filed as a Senate candidate. The filing deadline is Monday.

As late as last month, Bullock insisted after his failed bid to be the Democratic nominee for president that he would not run against U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, the incumbent Republican. However, this week, a source with knowledge of Bullock's thinking said he was considering a Senate race. The New York Times' Jonathan Martin, who first reported the possible reversal this week, wrote that Bullock in an email "declined to say whether he would run."

Thursday, Eric Fulton of Whitefish filed to run and is the only Libertarian to file as of Friday, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State website. Fulton's LinkedIn profile lists him as board chairman of Treasure State Internet and Telegraph.

Seckinger, a fly fishing guide who lives in Bozeman, threw his support behind Bullock as he stepped aside.

